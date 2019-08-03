Centreville Academy will present “Under the Arena” archery expo and fun shoot featuring Parish County Line on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ethel Vance Natural Area, Highway 24 West, Liberty.
McComb Lions Club and Scenic Rivers Development Alliance are assisting with the event.
Activities start at 9 a.m. with a fun shoot at 3-D targets along woodland trails. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Fee is $20 adults, $10 for ages 17 and under.
Classes are men’s open and hunter, women’s, youth open and hunter, and traditional eagle (11 and under).
Pre-register at www.visitscenicrivers.com or call 601-684-7661.
Centreville Academy will host a youth shoot for all ages from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. under the arena at Vance park. Fee is $10. Pre-register at catigers.com/athletics or call 601-395-9108.
There will also be a kids corner, concessions and chicken dinners, said organizer Penny Sawyer of Centreville Academy.
Open mic will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. with local talent welcome.
Parish County Line will perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $15 for archery participants with score cards. The gate opens at 4:30.
Tickets are available at Centreville Academy, Vine Brothers, Southern Made, Freak Outdoors, UPS McComb and the Wilkinson County Co-op.
