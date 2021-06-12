Rials, Norton win at Concordia by ‘junk fishing’

Southwest Bass Club fished its sixth tournament of the 2020/21 season with 22 teams consisting of 37 fishermen on Lake Concordia, La.
I really had my doubts this would be a good tournament, but for the first time I was wrong, as 18 out of 22 teams brought limits to the scales, and the water clarity even looked good.
Some anglers witnessed a shad spawn that was undoubtedly phenomenal, while others missed it completely. It may have been just as well to have not seen it, because it was impossible to get the bass to look your bait’s way.
Starting out the morning, Joe Moree went over the weigh-in time and safety rules. Josh Simpson led us in prayer, and Robbie Fauver called out flights.
Fishing conditions were partly cloudy to sunny skies, air temps 67-80 degrees, winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, water temps 72-77 degrees, water stained, lake level about 6 inches above normal pool.
The top 10 teams were:
1. Concordia Bruisers, Johnny Rials and Shane Norton, brought in the winning bag with a five-fish limit weighing 16.18 pounds. Their kicker bass weighed 4.42. They said they caught their bass junk fishing basically (not keying in on one particular bait or pattern), with some topwater, plastics and cranking.
2. Taking home second hole was Joseph Hart. He weighed in five bass for 15.03 and had a kicker bass weighing 4.61. He stuck with a topwater bite all day, filling his limit at 2 p.m. Staying persistent paid off. Good call!
3. Bryce White took third hole with five bass at 13.90 and a kicker bass of 4.36. He took advantage of the shad situation, cranked piers and cleaned up with a Carolina rig around deep piers.
4. No stranger to the top 10, John Bruce took fourth hole with five bass at 12.77. His kicker bass weighed 2.77. JB kept it real, and stuck with his preferred ammo: trick worm.
5. New to Southwest, Kevin Trigleth and Shaun Roberts weighed in five at 12.34. They also had big-bass honors with a bass weighing 4.79.
6. Chris Thompson and Artie Faucett weighed in five fish at 11.92 with a 4.41 kicker.
7. Justin Simpson weighed in five at 11.02 with a 3.54 kicker.
8. Coach Kenneth Murphy and Randy Howell weighed in five at 10.37 with a 3.56 kicker.
9. Derrick and Scott Toler weighed in five at 8.96 with a 3.41 kicker.
10. Chris and Slade Toler weighed in five at 8.75 with a 2.24 kicker.
Congratulations to all who placed. Club meetings are pending, but we will let fishermen know through Facebook whether or not we will meet.
The next tournament is June 19. Find us on Facebook or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.