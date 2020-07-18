Southwest Bass Club fished the eighth tournament of the season at Lake Okhissa, with 18 teams of 33 anglers, on June 20.
The day marked the first day of summer, and boy did we feel it! With temps in the 90s and a NW wind breezing at 5 mph, it was still smoking hot.
The morning began with Johnny Rials going over the lake rules and leading us in prayer. Waylon Book and Bryce White called out flights, and lines were in by 5:30a.m.
Top 10 teams were as follows:
1. Weighing in the heaviest sack of the day was “Coach” Kenneth Murphy with five fish at 11.42 pounds. He figured out a bite all day, catching 15 fish on topwater early and plastics later in the day.
2. Coming in second hole with five fish at 10.48 was Michael Dunaway. He caught 25 fish fishing deep water with jerkbaits and spoons.
3. Joseph Hart and John Gray took third hole with five fish at 9.70. They chased schooling fish, throwing spoons and flukes, and picked a few up on a drop shot on the main lake.
4. Finishing out the payouts were Destre Dedeaux and Justin Foster. They weighed in five at 8.45. They caught theirs on plastics 10 to 12 feet deep with a slow presentation.
5. John Bruce weighed in five at 8.07.
6. Jeff Greenlee and Chris Wallace weighed in five at 7.01.
7. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 6.98.
8. Gary Burris and Tommy Cook weighed in five at 6.94.
9. Korey and Konner Allen weighed in five at 5.92.
10. Ansel Davis and Bill Goldman weighed in three at 5.43.
Congratulations to all who placed. The next meeting is pending. If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.