Leather Britches: 42 years with Enterprise-Journal

I was at work Monday when I got a text from my wife saying, “Congratulations on your 42nd E-J anniversary today!”
I’m glad Angelyn keeps up with dates. What I do remember is that in February 1979, with trapping season over and house-painting season yet to begin, I needed something to do, and my dad suggested I contact the Enterprise-Journal about writing free-lance articles.
I’ve always liked to write but for some reason had never thought about doing so for a newspaper.
Of course, I already subscribed to the Enterprise-Journal, plus the Southern Herald. Back then a newspaper was as standard as milk and bread. Virtually everybody read them.
I visited then-editor Charles Dunagin and offered to do some free-lancing. He suggested I write about some interesting characters, of which there were and are plenty in Amite County, where I live.
My first article was a profile of the late Reece Nunnery, which ran Feb. 11, 1979. I followed up with profiles of the late Smith Brady and Thomas Duck,
To my surprise, I got a call from then-managing editor Patsy Brumfield saying the paper had an opening for a reporter and asking if I would be interested.
The idea had never entered my mind, but I had nothing else going on, so I agreed. Later she called to make sure I knew how to type — which I did, two-finger style.
So I went to work at the paper, and found it to my liking.
Living dangerously
That summer Patsy suggested I start a weekly outdoors page. By that time it was obvious to her and everybody else that I loved all things outdoors.
I named my weekly column “Leather Britches” after an old fiddle tune of that name. My first attempt was a tribute to Mississippi outdoorsmen and ran July 29, 1979. I was off and running, and have rarely missed a week since.
I got to profile countless fascinating people, many of whom have since passed on. I especially loved interviewing old-timers about the old ways.
I also got to go on countless adventures of my own. One of the first was a multi-day canoe trip down the Homochitto River where we got caught in a flash flood and narrowly escaped with our lives.
In 1981, I broadened my focus by spending two months exploring Papua New Guinea, where my dad was a missionary. A young missionary and I went on a trek to a primitive tribe deep in the mountains and once again narrowly escaped with our lives.
Then there was the hot-air balloon ride in which we ran out of fuel and crash-landed in the Homochitto National Forest.
I wasn’t trying to live dangerously. It just worked out that way.
I returned to New Guinea in 1985, then came home and bushwhacked across the Homochitto National Forest.
On another memorable trip, Scott Williams and I kayaked Black Creek and continued on toward Round Island until his boat swamped and mine capsized in choppy seas a mile or two offshore.
We later backpacked in the jungles of Honduras and Nicaragua, then floated Honduras’ Patuca River, where we had to find a way through a marsh the size of the Everglades.
On to Thailand and into Burma where fellow members of Dogwood Cross bluegrass-gospel group and I had to deal with gun-toting Burma Army officials.
All across Haiti playing music with Dogwood Cross.
And in the meantime hiking, canoeing and camping in such diverse places as the Florida Everglades, Okefenokee Swamp, Alaska, Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, New Mexico’s Gila Wilderness, the Adirondack Mountains, the Desolation Wilderness of California, and on and on.
Many if not most of those trips were in my capacity as outdoors editor. I credit Dunagin and his replacement, Jack Ryan, for giving me free rein, knowing I would turn in plenty of articles and photos for readers.
Lessons learned
Along the way I also covered countless board meetings, trials, elections, political squabbles, natural disasters and other news events, topics and features.
Some might think being a newspaper reporter in a small town in rural Mississippi is dull. Like most things, I suppose, it is what you make of it.
One time a young reporter was getting ready to move on and asked my advice. I suspect it surprised him when I quoted Scripture: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and all these things will be added to you.”
I probably surprised him further when I said one of the first principles a journalist should observe, in my opinion, is kindness, followed closely by accuracy and fairness.
The printed word is a powerful tool and should be used carefully.
I’ve ruffled some feathers along the way, but I consider no one my enemy and everyone my friend.
One of my goals as outdoor writer is to shift our focus away from all the negativity going on in the world. My mother used to paraphrase Mark Twain: “I am old and gray, bowed down with worries about things most of which never came to pass.”
We can worry ourselves sick about all sorts of theoretical calamities while we fail to appreciate the incredible wonders right outside our doors — “to see a world in a grain of sand and a heaven in a wild flower, hold infinity in the palm of your hand and eternity in an hour,” as poet William Blake put it.
Changing times
The newspaper business has changed drastically since I started. I was lucky to get in on the tail end of its heyday.
When I started, the office was downtown. We didn’t even have fax machines, let alone email, smart phones or digital cameras. I developed black-and-white film in a dungeon we called the dark room.
Those were the days of shoe-leather journalism, probably not much different than it was throughout the prior decades of the 20th century. We got our stories mainly by going to the scene.
Gone are the days when a newspaper is as standard as bread and milk. The recession of 2008 dealt a harsh blow, along with the Internet and, specifically, Facebook, where people can get all the information they can stand, accurate or not.
How newspapers cope with all this in the long run is way outside my scope. But I’m glad I’ve had this opportunity to ride it out.
