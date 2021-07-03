Bass fisherman lands monster cat at Percy Quin

My most recent fishing trip is one I will not forget.
Preparation was good, the weather perfect. I respooled my reels, which proved to be crucial. I also sprayed anise oil in my packs of worms for the scent.
I was fishing with Haas McMillan, a longtime friend and fellow outdoorsman. We got to Percy Quin at daybreak Saturday, June 26, trying to fish early with the summer heat. We went to the north end of the lake to fish around the lily pads.
Haas was using a topwater plug and spinnerbait. I had four rods going with buzzbait, brushhog, crankbait and jerkbait. We were fishing and talking, having fun, everything perfect — not catching much, which is normal for me.
I like just going fishing because the catching part of it is usually very limited, kind of like my hunting. But today Mother Nature decided it was Steve Pedigo’s day to catch a good one.
When the brushhog (green with red flakes) landed in the 3-foot-deep water, the fish was suspended under the surface, and it left a wake while taking the bait. It was going to the left, and I set the hook. The fight was on.
It came out into the open water bringing a few lily pads with it.
“Get the net, Haas. This bass is going on the wall!”
It made several circles around the open water and under the boat. I loosened the drag, praying the line would not pop.
The fish headed into the lilies and kept going and going, peeling line. It turned to the left and we could see the fish about 25 yards away stirring around in the pads.
Haas, who teaches water survival techniques to offshore oilfield workers, said, “Steve, I can jump into the water and get the line and the fish. Just do not pop the line.”
I loosened the drag again and asked him to lie on the bow of the boat and untangle the line from the pads while I was on the trolling motor. He did, and we finally got to the fish.
It stayed bedded down until we got directly above it, and it took off again, another 25 yards.
Haas said it could be an alligator. I thought it maybe was a big grass carp. The thought of catfish never entered our minds.
We untangled the line again and eventually the fish made its way back out into the open water.
We were about 15 minutes into this, and the open water was a blessing. We knew the line would break, it was just a question of when. Berkley 15-pound line is tough stuff.
Under the boat and everywhere went this fish. The trolling motor had to be raised a couple of times. Then the fish went back into the lilies another 20 yards. At this point we still hadn’t seen it.
Haas was hanging in there, lying on the bow untangling the line from the lilies.
We were 20 minutes in and the fish was beginning to lose some of its strength. We got a glimpse of the tail and still didn’t think catfish. Again I thought carp. I was glad it wasn’t a gator.
It had been sticking close to the bottom when we got it to come to the surface.
“Wow! What a fish! Get that catfish in the boat!”
Haas got both hands in the gills and pulled in the catfish (a blue-channel hybrid), ending the 25-minute fight.
We took pictures, then asked ourselves, “What are we going to do with this?”
We saw Chad Coker and used his measuring stick: 401⁄2 inches long. I should have called the game warden or lake manager to come weigh it but really didn’t think it would be a record-breaker, so we released it.
This dude was fat! Our best guess would be 40 pounds minimum. An employee at the check-in station said the lake record is 32 pounds.
We are so fortunate to have Percy Quin State Park here in Pike County, a place where people both near and far love to come and enjoy.
I know the lake record catfish is hanging around the north end, but I will never know just how much it weighs, which could be a blessing, I guess.
God bless America and the state of Mississippi.
