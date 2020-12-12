Southwest Bass Club began its new season Nov. 21 at Larto Lake outside Jonesville, La. We had a total of 26 boats consisting of 45 anglers.
The day began with Joe going over a few rules, Jimmy Roberts saying the prayer and John Bruce calling out flights.
Lake conditions were: air temps 55-79 degrees, water temps 65-70 degrees, winds out of the E-NE at 5 mph, water clarity stained.
Top 10 winners were:
1. Bringing in the heaviest sack of the day, Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in five bass at 15.70 pounds. They also had the big bass of the day with a 5.20-pound hawg! Josh reported that they caught their winning bag on jigs and plastics on shallow wood staying in the main lake.
2. Bringing in the second heaviest sack were Ansel Davis and Bill Goldmon. They weighed in five bass weighing 14.23 with a kicker bass weighing 3.87. They reported that their bites came off the main lake with a shakey head in hand.
3. Taking third place was John Bruce with five bass at 13.65. He reported catching his on crankbaits and getting that culling bite on a jig later on in the day.
4. Last payout went to Destre and Doll Dedeaux. They weighed in five at 12.56. They reported catching their bass on 6-10-foot brush piles with plastics.
5. Jeremy and Corey Smith weighed in five at 10.79.
6. Gary Burris and Tommy Cook weighed in five at 10.19.
7. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 10.15 with a kicker bass of 3.15.
8. Joe and Elizabeth Moree weighed in five at 9.97 with a kicker of 2.31.
9. Scott and Derrick Toler weighed in five at 9.95 with a kicker of 3.60.
10. Bryce White and Conner Quinn weighed in five at 9.75 with a 4.78 kicker.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest’s meetings are pending, but we will let fishermen know through Facebook on whether or not we will meet.
If you have any questions, find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.