DeDeaux wins at Deer Park with 17.82

Southwest Bass Club fished Deer Park in Vidalia, La., on Aug. 21. We had 18 teams with 28 anglers show up to face a rising river stage and scorching heat.
It did not seem to faze the fish very much, or the anglers, either, as 15 of the 18 teams showed up with a limit to the scales.
The morning began with Joe Moree going over a few safety rules, Josh Simpson led us in prayer and Justin Thompson called out flights.
Deer Park fishing conditions were as follows: air temps 82-94 degrees, water temps 82-86 degrees, water 22 feet and rising, 22.69 by end of tournament, water stained, winds SWS at 5-10 mph, and clear to partly cloudy skies.
Top 10 teams were:
1. We knew it was coming but figured it would be with Doll DeDeaux putting the weight in the boat. Instead, her husband Destre brought in the heaviest sack of the day with five fish at 17.82 pounds and a kicker bass at 4.78. Destre made his trusty shakey-head work for him once again, targeting points and stumps.
2. This dude is just on fire! Joseph Hart and John Gray pulled another top finish with the club! They weighed in five fish at 15.23 pounds with the lunker of the day weighing 5.45, caught by John on a spinnerbait. They caught them on spinnerbaits early, then soft plastics sealed the deal on the brush piles 8 to 10 feet deep.
3. Taking third hole were Joe and Elizabeth Moree. They weighed in five fish for 13.32 with a kicker bass weighing 4.09. They caught their bass on spinnerbaits and plastics targeting points and laydowns.
4. Final payout went to Johnny Rials and Shane Norton. They weighed in five at 12.65 with a kicker at 2.92. They caught their bass on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastics targeting laydowns.
5. John Bruce weighed in five at 12.56 with a kicker bass at 3.58.
6. Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in five at 11.60 with a kicker at 4.90.
7. Ansel Davis and Bill Goldman weighed in five at 10.88 with a 2.87 kicker.
8. Jut Simpson and Rocky McDaniel weighed in five at 10.15 with a kicker at 2.22.
9. Mike Spring and Justin Thompson weighed in five at 9.86 with a kicker at 2.12.
10. Tommy Cook weighed in five at 9.03.
We will fish one more regular club tournament and then the Top 10 Classic to finish out the SWBC season in October.
The new season will begin in November.
