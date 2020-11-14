Rials, Norton win classic; Bruces Team of the Year

Southwest Bass Club fished its yearly classic tournament on Okhissa Lake in Bude recently. The classic consisted of the top 10 teams that had the highest points throughout the club season.
Okhissa lake conditions included air temps 49-74 degrees, water temps 72-74 degrees, winds 4-8 mph SE, bluebird skies, water clarity clear on the north end and slightly stained on the south.
Tournament results:
1. Taking first place were Johnny Rials and Shane Norton with five fish at 11.67 pounds. They said their morning was painstaking, with no fish until late in the morning, and then making two crucial culls at the last minute to claim the heaviest sack of the tournament.
2. Claiming second slot was Team of the Year, John and Auston Bruce. They weighed in five fish at 11.17.
3. Catching a flurry of fish and taking third place were Destre and Doll Dedeaux. They weighed five fish at 10.40.
4. Struggling to catch decent fish, Joe and Elizabeth Moree snuck away with fourth with a whopping 8.95 with five fish.
5. John Gray and Joseph Hart weighed in five fish at 8.91.
6. Scott and Derrick Toler weighed in five at 8.40.
7. Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in five at 7.33.
8. Michael Dunaway weighed in three at 5.14.
9. Chris Thompson and Robby Bowers caught three fish at 2.87.
10. Waylon Book weighed in three at 2.24.
SWBC’s new year will begin Nov. 21.
