Southwest MS Bass Club fished its last tournament of the 2018-19 season on Ross Barnett Reservoir recently with a total of 15 boats and 25 members.
It took a few of us a while to get used to the brisk air that morning, with temps dropping down to 56 degrees overnight and winds kicking at 10-15 mph out of the NE. Luckily by the end of the day, the wind had laid down and the sun warmed us up.
Joe Moree went over the 3 p.m. weigh-in time and announced official time. Josh Simpson led us in prayer and Wayne Blalock called out flights.
Top 10 teams
1. Winning first place and big bass honors were pals Chris Toler and Brad Wooley. The dynamic duo crushed the competition, weighing in the only limit bag of the day. Pals weighed in five bass at 12.8 pounds and big bass weighing 3.10. They caught their winning bag before 11 a.m. on a bladed jig, swimming it around shallow pads.
2. Snagging second place with three bass at 7.8 pounds and a kicker bass weighing 3.6 were Eric Farnum and alternate Larry Leblanc. They caught their bag using crankbaits on main lake points.
3. Third-place payout went to Scott and Derrick Toler. They weighed in three bass at 5.10 with a kicker bass weighing 2.12. They found their bass on stumps with spinnerbaits and plastics.
4. Taking the final payout was John and Auston Bruce. They found three fish weighing 5.8 using every tactic up their sleeves. JB said they caught their fish on a different bait for each fish. You know it’s tough when JB throws a plastic and a spinnerbait.
And I probably just need to stop right there with the weights...
1. Bryce White, two fish weighing 2.8.
2. Bobby and Michael Reynolds, one at 3.5.
3. Kenneth Murphy and Bruce Knippers, two at 2.14.
4. Joe and Elizabeth Moree, one at 1.13.
5. Randy and Josh Simpson, one at 1.12.
6. Kell Thompson and Buddy Roberts, one at 1.7.
It was a tough day.
Top 10 anglers
The top 10 anglers who fish the classic today are:
1. John and Auston Bruce
2. Chris Toler and Brad Wooley.
3. Josh and Randy Simpson.
4. Joe and Elizabeth Moree.
5. Patrick Engerran and Kyle Hills.
6. Eric Farnum and Trevan Johnston.
7. Scott and Derrick Toler.
8. Jake Shelby and Jay Case.
9. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton.
10. Waylon Book and Bryce White.
Congratulations to John and Auston Bruce for once again winning Team of the Year. They had three first-place wins, two third-place wins and one fourth place finish.
Southwest Bass will begin its new season in November. Our first meeting day will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Burger King on Delaware Avenue in McComb. If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
Rules will be posted next month for your convenience.
