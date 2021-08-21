La Mosquitia: Two big-hearted rivers

Second in a three-part series on memorable trips:
“So don't you sit upon the shoreline
And say you’re satisfied.
Choose to chance the rapids
And dare to dance the tide.” — Garth Brooks, “The River”
I have a confession to make. In 1991, when Scott Williams and I accompanied a local church group on a short-term mission trip to Honduras, we had an ulterior motive.
Sure, we wanted to help the people there. Scott assisted the medical team and I helped lay water pipe.
But we were also scouting a location for our next big adventure.
Everywhere we went, we asked people: What’s the wildest place in Honduras? The answer was unanimous: La Mosquitia, a vast wilderness stretching across northeastern Honduras and Nicaragua, inhabited by Miskito Indians and other tribes.
When we got home, I contacted the late missionary pilot Papa Jack Dyer of La Ceiba, Honduras, and asked if he could fly us in to Mosquitia to explore the jungle.
He thought I was crazy until I told him about my previous treks in Papua New Guinea (see next week’s column), and he said come on.
Papa Jack flew us to Rus Rus, where we landed on a gravel road after the cows had been chased off. We rode a medical van to the village of Auasbila at the end of the road, and then we were on our own.
On foot into Nicaragua
Scott and I haggled passage with a boatman and set off in a motorized dugout canoe up the Coco River, which forms the boundary between Honduras and Nicaragua. He dropped us off at the village of Sicsayeri, where we hired some Indian guides to take us into the jungle.
We trekked into virgin rainforest and mountains in Nicaragua. We didn’t have Nicaraguan visas, but the odds of seeing any officials, or anybody else for that matter, were nil.
Our guides shot a turkey-sized bird, which we ate in camp with rice. Back on the river, we floated downstream for a couple days, then hiked through pine savannah back to Rus Rus, hoping we wouldn’t step on any land mines left over from the Contra-Sandinista war a few years prior.
Exciting as it was, even that trip was just a scouting expedition. We had bigger things in mind: Cross Mosquitia from end to end.
Crossing Mosquitia
Scott and I mulled over alternatives. Problem was, wherever we went we would need some sort of collapsible boat, as you couldn’t depend on finding a dugout canoe when you wanted it.
Years went by. Then, in 1995, just days after Scott and I rehashed the idea, I got a letter from the maker of Pak Canoes advertising their latest model and offering to loan one for a test float. Soon we had a 16-foot fabric canoe with aluminum frame that would disassemble and fit into a large duffel bag.
I admit I had concerns. I would wake up at night thinking of all the things that could go wrong. But I decided that, just as we face daily obstacles here one at a time, we would do the same there.
We flew to Rus Rus, and the small-plane ride was so rough that I hit the ground on my hands and knees when we landed. That seemed to trigger an attack of malaria, so I rested up at a missionary’s house for a couple of days.
Then Scott and I hired some Miskito Indian guides, caught a motorized dugout up the Coco River and set out on a trail that wended through a mountain pass from the Coco to the Patuca River. On the way we passed occasional footprints of jaguars and tapirs.
At the Patuca, our guides warned us of a long list of dangers we would face, including robbers, crocodiles, waves, rapids and sharks.
The Patuca looks much like the Pascagoula, the difference being if you get into trouble on the Patuca, you can’t hike out to the nearest road and call for help.
‘Most dangerous’
The book “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston describes Mosquitia as “a vast, lawless area covering about 32,000 square miles, a land of rainforests, swamps, lagoons, rivers, and mountains. ... The area is one of the most dangerous in the world.”
As for the Patuca River, Preston called it “the most dangerous place on the planet.”
The first danger we encountered was a local Sumo Indian who said he had heard Scott and I were robbers. Our Miskito guides set him straight and asked him to spread the word we were harmless.
We said goodbye to our guides and soon faced the next danger: headwinds that struck every day at mid-afternoon, churning the waves into whitecaps.
Then there were the guns. Many Indians were carrying AK-47s or .22 rifles left over from the Sandinista conflict. But few had ammo.
“Tiene cartridge?” they asked us. “Do you have bullets?”
A dried-up bayou
One Indian warned of pirates who hung out below a fork in the river where the swift, shallow water rolled boats over. These folks would run out and steal your gear when your boat swamped.
Sure enough, as we approached the split, we saw people gathered on the left bank, so we took the right fork and avoided trouble.
After a week on the river we branched off onto Rio Amatingni, a bayou that supposedly led to the town of Brus Laguna, where we hoped to catch a plane out. On the Amatingni we heard that a boy had been seized by a crocodile the day before.
We had also heard reports that the Rio Amatingni dried up this time of year, which was obviously not the case — until it was. As we paddled along, I noticed a huge heap of logs ahead of us — debris across the dry river bed. We were trapped.
What do you do when you’re a week down a jungle river and it dries up?
Fortunately an Indian on the bank told us an alternate route through the marsh that would lead us to Brus Laguna. His description was so complex I made him draw us a map.
Off we went down a narrow channel that opened onto a huge marsh dotted with wood storks and roseate spoonbills. Clouds towered overhead off the Caribbean Sea not too far away. In the far distance was a range of blue mountains.
By the grace of God we made it through the maze and arrived at Brus Laguna, where a few days later a small plane took us out.
Next week: Searching for an unreached tribe in Papua New Guinea.
