Game warden sees lots of changes during career

Jimmy Hutson has seen a lot of changes during his 28-year career as an Amite County wildlife conservation officer.
Doe hunting. Baiting. Exploding populations of wild hogs and alligators. Increased Mississippi River flooding. And much more.
Hutson, 64, is retiring this month and has already turned in his green truck and uniform. On Thursday he sat down with a reporter at Percy Quin State Park to reflect on changes during his time with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Doe hunting wide open
It’s hard to imagine now, but it used to be illegal to shoot doe deer.
Decades ago, the wildlife department started allowing doe days at wildlife management areas. While many hunters scorned the idea of taking does at the time, others jumped at the chance.
“It would be gobs of people,” Hutson recalled of WMA hunts. “It wouldn’t be nothing for 150 people to show up.”
Later, doe hunting opportunities were expanded until now they’re fair game throughout deer season.
Baiting a common practice
The story is the same with baiting wildlife. It used to be illegal, then was allowed with restrictions that have been increasingly relaxed.
“A biologist told me in Mississippi we don’t need any artificial bait because we have so much wild food,” Hutson said. “A lot of people don’t know you can fertilize a briar patch.”
Corn also draws unwanted critters.
“People don’t realize if you put corn out, you’re going to have hogs,” Hutson said.
Wild hogs A ‘terrible problem’
Wild hogs used to be so rare that hunters actually trapped them and moved them to new locations. Now they’re considered a major nuisance.
“We have a bad hog problem, a terrible hog problem,” Hutson said.
“I tell people, if you see a hog when you’re deer hunting, kill it.”
Regulations on hog hunting have been loosened to the extent that they can be taken at night with nearly any weapon. That makes it easier for spotlighters to target deer under the pretext of hog hunting, and harder for game wardens to catch them.
“Set up at night when they’re coming out and see what they’ve got,” Hutson said, describing officers’ strategy.
“Any time you give a man the right to hunt with a .30-06 at night and he sees a buck he hasn’t seen before, he’s probably going to shoot it.”
Rolling on the River
When the Mississippi floods, game wardens patrol the river and its backwaters — and those floods have become far more common in recent years.
After the water reaches a certain level, the wildlife department restricts boat travel to prevent looting and damaging boat wakes.
“We just would ride and check,” Hutson said. “If anybody was there, they had to have permission.”
Officers were also on the lookout for people in trouble — lost or stranded — which isn’t uncommon.
Officers would cover a vast area from the Louisiana line to the mouth of the Homochitto River and around to Lake Mary and its backwaters.
“If you go on the river, you need to go in two or three boats,” Hutson advised. “I don’t care how new your boat is, it can stop.”
More alligators
With a ban on gator hunting for many years, the population rebounded dramatically. Now hunting is allowed by lottery.
“Alligators are a nuisance now because there are people calling all the time, ‘There’s an alligator in our pond,’ ” Hutson said.
“People don’t realize how far a gator will travel, especially in May or June.”
Other animals increasing in numbers are bald eagles and black bears.
And that’s not all
Game cameras have proliferated. Dog hunting for deer has diminished. Landowners put up high fence, sometimes raising exotic species or charging for hunts. Game wardens are required to spend more time doing computer work.
“It’s just changed so,” Hutson said of the job. “The majority of everybody I worked with has retired. You have a strong camaraderie.”
Hutson said he’ll have plenty to do when he retires, taking care of his property in Smithdale, officiating at football games.
He thinks of his game warden days with fondness.
“We’re lucky because we get to see things most people don’t get to see, and we get to see a lot of beautiful country,” Hutson said.
“That’s something my mama told me: ‘If you can get a job you enjoy, you’re rich.’ ”
