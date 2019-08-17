Southwest Bass Club fished its ninth tournament of the 2018-19 season at Ross Barnett Reservoir.
Ross Barnett is a 33,000-acre lake in Rankin and Madison counties. With only three tournaments left, the battle for Team Angler of the Year is neck and neck.
Ross Barnett Reservoir lake conditions were as follows: air temperatures 82-92 degrees, water temp 89-91 degrees, water clarity stained to muddy, winds 5 mph WSW in the morning. By weigh-in it had increased to 12 mph NE with thunderstorms approaching.
Eric Farnum and son-in-law Trevan Johnston, weighed in the biggest bag of the day with five bass totaling 14.10 pounds. Their bag included a kicker bass that weighed 5.8.
Eric said they caught their fish on the main lake with jerkbaits and plastics anywhere from one to 12 feet deep. They caught a lot of fish throughout the day, but caught their winning bag after 1 p.m.
Coming in with the next heaviest bag was Joseph Hart. He bagged five bass upriver chasing a late shad spawn on a frog. He weighed in 13.1 pounds with a kicker bass that weighed 3.8.
After missing Black River Lake, Team Patrick Engerran and Kyle Hills was seeking redemption. They took third place with 11.4 pounds and a kicker bass of 3.10. They caught their bass on main lake rocks using senkos Texas and Carolina rigged.
Snagging fourth place with fairy wands, The Dynamic Duo, pals Chris Toler and Brad Wooley, caught five bass weighing in at 10.8.8 pounds with a kicker bass weighing 3.3. They caught their bass on main lake ledges using buzz jets.
Wayne Blalock weighed in three bass at 10.8.6. Wayne also had big bass honors with a 5.11 big bass which he found on the main lake with a swim jig in 12 feet of water.
Scott Toler weighed in five bass at 10.1 with a kicker bass weighing 4.1.
Kell Thompson and Bobby Reynolds weighed in three bass at 9.15 with a 5-pound kicker.
Joe and Elizabeth Moree weighed in five bass at 9.1.
John Bruce and alternate Buzz Craft weighed in five bass at 8.6.
Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in four bass at 8.1.
Southwest will meet again at 6:30 p.m. today at Burger King on Delaware Avenue in McComb.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
