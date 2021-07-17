Dear potential investor: Thank you for your interest in The Gourd Project LLC. This exciting new venture in an up-and-coming region of southwest Mississippi (Amite County) is guaranteed to produce unlimited returns.
For just $10,000 a share, you can help defray start-up costs for this sure-fire endeavor. To get my 60-acre gourd plantation up and running, I’ll need just a few items, as follows:
• 155-hp tractor with air-conditioned cab and all necessary attachments, including specialized gourd harvester.
• 10,000-square foot two-story barn with air-conditioned offices and wide-screen TV to monitor gourd futures.
• Drying sheds and kiln.
• Six water wells with 60-acre irrigation system.
• Mint-condition classic pickup truck with “The Gourd Project LLC” hand-painted on the sides for delivering products.
• Billboards to go on I-55 in McComb reading “Gourds: 25 miles west.”
As I say, that’s just for starters. My plan is to raise gourds to sell at a roadside stand, manned by my wife (I’ll be busy on the plantation and riding around in my classic pickup truck).
The gourds will be marketed as purple martin houses and works of art, hand-painting by Angelyn when she’s not raking in the money.
Yes, for just $100,000 a share (see? the value has risen already!) you can have unlimited guaranteed returns, payable in 25 years. Since I’ll be retired if not dead by then, contact my son Andy for payment.
n n n
All right, I’m just kidding, if you haven’t figured that out by now. But I am excited about my new gourd project.
Actually, it’s just a bunch of vines growing in a patch in the Outback, but it shows promise.
I got the seeds from John Ard of Jayess when I did an article on his purple martin houses back in February. He said to plant them in a brush pile.
I had just the place, a monstrous heap in which I had already planted banana trees that I got from Pat McCullough of Ruth.
I stuck the seeds in little patches of bare dirt this spring and awaited results. They were slow to get going but now have taken over everything.
The pile resembles a vine-covered island, punctuated by banana trees. Nearby stands a martin pole with hanging gourds Ard gave me.
I’ve grown pumpkins and winter squash in brush piles before — they’re in the same family as gourds — and they did pretty well, but nothing like this.
These vines have overtaken the weeds and are now reaching out into the surrounding grass. Not only that, they’re covered with white blossoms.
n n n
Assuming the vines produce, what do you do with a gazillion gourds?
It’s a pity you can’t eat them, but it’s a fact of life that the least desirable crops are the hardest ones to grow.
There are uses, however. People have raised gourds forever, as they make good utensils for carrying water, grain and other things. I’ve drunk out of gourd dippers myself.
Africans figured out how to use them for musical instruments, attaching a stick and gut strings to make a primitive banjo. You can even run across gourd banjos at craft shows occasionally.
Not many folks around here are drinking out of gourd dippers or plucking gourd banjos, however.
Gourds do make for good artwork, though. The late Pete Farrar of Liberty used to paint the sides of them white and make wildlife pencil sketches on them. My friend Scott Williams tells me Mexicans make elaborately colorful paintings on them to sell to tourists.
Martin houses are by far the biggest use for gourds around here, of course. If my crop succeeds, I can probably supply every martin grower in southwest Mississippi.
Don’t expect me to pick them, dry them, drill holes or any of that stuff, though. At least, not until I get enough investors in The Gourd Project LLC.
