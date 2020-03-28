Last week’s column on Freeman Cemetery brought comments and photos from readers.
C.V. Glennis of Pike County sent a photo of Civil War veterans Andrew Jackson “A.J.” Steele, who is buried in the cemetery on Middleton Creek Road in Franklin County.
“He was my great-great-uncle,” Glennis said. “Recently Arthur Steele, David Steele and I went to this cemetery as well as the Lusk Cemetery at Nebo. Arthur and David are descendants of A.J., who was a brother to my great-great-grandfather James Buchanan Steele.”
Glennis said the Sons of Confederate Veterans cleaned up the cemetery, which had grown up in pine trees.
Sam Rosso of Hattiesburg wrote, “In regard to your article on the Freeman Cemetery, I noted that both of the Confederate veterans had served in Co. H, 39th Div. This company was known as the Dixie Guards and was formed in the Summit area.
“In reading about the Port Hudson Siege, the 39th Division was one of the most important Confederate units throughout the siege. Although I Googled info re the 39th, my best source for details was ‘The Guns of Port Hudson’ by David Edmonds, a book that has become scarce — fortunately, I bought mine over 20 years ago.
“One of my great-grandfathers was in the 1st Miss. Light Artillery (it was mainly a Claiborne County unit).”
And Ronnie Temple of Summit wrote, “Great article. Isaiah Freeman is my great grandfather. He was my dad’s mother’s father.
“I have been to that cemetery several times and I think I am kin to all of those folks in there. Just don’t know who to talk to and get more info.
“On another note. across 98 and down the road to Middleton Creek Primitive Baptist Church, my other great-grandfather, John R Temple, is buried.
“Again thanks for article and pictures. Oh, this was refreshing in these crazy days.”
