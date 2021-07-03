I suspect most fishermen can relate to Steve Pedigo (story at left), if not quite as dramatically. We each have that one special fish that stands out in our memories.
In my case it was a lunker bass caught in the Big Thicket of East Texas.
My brother Robert and I were on a five-day float down the Neches River. We paddled up a side bayou into a cypress swamp in the late evening, caught a mess of bass, camped out, grilled the fish and ate our fill.
Next morning we were on our way out, casting leisurely among the cypress trees, when something bent my rod double.
We were using simple closed-face reels. My lure was a black-and-silver Rapala.
Despite such simple tackle, I managed to reel in the biggest bass I had ever laid my hands on. You could put your fist in his mouth.
On such a long trip, we didn’t have an ice chest, nor did we want to stop and clean the fish, much less tow it behind the boat all day. Nor did we have any way to weigh or measure it.
So Robert took pictures and I released it — probably the best thing to do with a fish of that size anyway.
Later my son Andy looked at the photo and said the fish had to weigh 10 pounds.
I’ve caught plenty of river bass in my day but nothing like that. Just goes to show even a blind hog finds an acorn every once in a while.
I’ve got plenty of memorable fishing stories, but that one stands out.
In Pedigo’s case, he wishes he’d have kept his 401⁄2-inch catfish long to enough to weigh it officially in case it set a lake record.
But when I I contacted fisheries officials, I found out there really is no list of lake records at state parks.
Jerry Brown, who is assistant director of fisheries for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said his department doesn’t keep records for state park lakes, though it does for state fishing lakes like Walthall, Bill Waller, Columbia and Mary Crawford. However, state parks may keep their own records, he said.
I checked with longtime former Percy Quin administrator Will Busby, who said the park doesn’t have official records, but he has seen some 30-pound catfish caught there.
Brown saw a photo of Pedigo’s fish and said it’s probably a blue-channel hybrid, which the lake is stocked with.
While state park records are sketchy, state fishing lakes are another story.
For instance, Derek Mingo of Columbia recently caught the new Lake Bill Waller record catfish at 21.5 pounds.
Awhile back, Brown wrote an article on what to do if you catch a possible record fish at a state fishing lake. Here are excerpts:
“The guidelines call for a Fisheries Bureau employee (such as a lake manager, lake supervisor or fisheries biologist) to verify the fish species and its weight. Certificates are created to acknowledge the angler’s catch; one is given to the angler and another is displayed at the lake’s office. ...
“State fishing lake record fish are specific for a particular lake and different from state record fish. State record fish fall into three categories: rod and reel, fly rod and trophy.
“The guidelines for state record fish require that the fish is weighed on certified scales, length and girth measurements are recorded, the species is verified by a MDWFP fisheries biologist, and two photos of the fish are submitted with the application.
“Having your state fishing lake record fish accepted is a much simpler process. Just catch the fish and locate the lake manager. If the manager is unavailable, keep the fish on ice and contact the MDWFP Fisheries Bureau at (601) 432-2200 to see when someone will be available.”
As for Pedigo, in my opinion he got his own personal record anyway with some fine photos of the fish. All he needs to do is blow one up, frame it and put it on the wall. He could include a caption: “Guess the weight.”
