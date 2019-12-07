Bruce wins at Larto Lake with ‘secret’ jig

Southwest MS Bass Club began its new club year on Larto Lake near Jonesville, La., on Nov. 16.
We had a total of 23 teams/36 members that braved the 32-degree temp and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Lake conditions were stained and water temps ranged from 49 to 53 degrees.
Larto never seems to disappoint with the quality fish that live in that lake.
Top 10 teams are as follows:
1. John Bruce won top in weights with a five-fish limit weighing in at 15.38 pounds. He also won big bass with a slaunch weighing in at 5.11. JB claims he fished the main lake “mainly” and caught them all on a new secret-color jig.
2. Weighing in the next heaviest bag was Waylon Book and alternate Jeremy Smith. They weighed in five fish at 14.19 pounds and had a kicker bass weighing 4.76. They caught their bag on jigs and plastics and stayed in main lake.
3. Coming in at third was Wayne Blalock. He weighed in five fish at 13.74 with a kicker bass weighing 4.77. He caught his bag on jigs and stayed in the main lake.
4. Finishing out the payouts were Derrick and Scott Toler with five fish at 12.63 and a kicker bass weighing 3.11. They caught their bag on plastics and blade jigs and stayed in the main lake.
5. Michael Dunaway weighed in five fish at 12.25.
6. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 11.30 with a kicker bass at 2.85. They caught their bag on plastics and chatterbaits.
7. Jimmy Roberts and Chase Roberts weighed in five at 11.18 with a kicker bass weighing 2.96.
8.Joseph Hart and John Gray weighed in five at 10 with a kicker bass weighing 2.94.
9. Josh and Randy Simpson weighed in five at 9.26 with a kicker bass weighing 2.47.
10. Kenneth “Coach” Murphy weighed in five bass at 9.57 with a kicker bass weighing 4.26.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burger King on Delaware Avenue in McComb.
If you have any questions, find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
