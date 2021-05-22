At church the other day, my friend Pat Wilson got my attention when he said he spotted some golden eagles on Lower Centreville Road in Amite County
Pat is a truck driver and keeps me posted on his wildlife sightings, which often include bald eagles.
A golden eagle sighting is much more unusual.
Pat said he saw large, golden-bronze eagles hovering over a field. A drove of wild turkeys came out and an eagle swooped down to get a hen.
By then Pat had driven on and didn’t see how that encounter turned out, but I can guess it wasn’t too good for the turkey.
Several years ago when canoeing the lower Pearl River, I spied a huge, bronze bird perched on a limb that I, too, concluded was a golden eagle. What else could it be?
It was way bigger than a vulture and lacked the white head of a bald eagle.
Besides, the golden eagle is the mascot of the University of Southern Mississippi, so maybe there was a historical presence of the majestic bird the university was honoring.
That all sounds convincing, but there are problems with our theories.
Mascot by committee
First off, the mascot theory doesn’t appear to be rooted in biological history after all, so far as I could tell from the USM website.
Over the years, USM has had several mascots, including Confederates, Southerners and General Nat (for Civil War General Nathan Bedford Forrest).
“In 1972, alumni, faculty, students and staff were asked to submit new names for the athletic teams, and an ad hoc committee appointed by the Alumni Association voted on the submissions,” says the USM website. “Our present mascot, the Golden Eagles, was chosen as the athletic teams’ name. ... Golden Eagles was chosen over Raiders, War Lords, Timber Wolves and Southerners.”
Lookalike counterpart
There’s another big problem. Juvenile bald eagles are nearly identical to golden eagles, according to Robert Dobbs, nongame ornithologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Make no mistake, there are golden eagles in the South. They usually hang out along the Mississippi River, especially areas managed for waterfowl such as national wildlife refuges. And there’s a goodly number in western Louisiana.
But.
“They are really hard to identify,” Dobbs said. “A lot of experienced birders regularly misidentify juvenile bald eagles for golden.”
Juvenile doesn’t mean baby, by the way. Bald eagles take four years to mature and usually don’t show white on the head until they’re 3 years old. Otherwise they’re pretty much chocolate brown, same as a golden eagle.
If you get a good look at a juvenile bald eagle flying, you may see some white on the underwings. But when perched, “they essentially look the same,” Dobbs said.
Golden eagles have a distinctive golden sheen on the back of the neck — hence the name — but you’ve got to be mighty close to see that, or have some powerful binoculars. They also have a white patch at the base of the tail and base of the flight feathers when airborne.
“The bottom line is that they’re hard to tell apart,” Dobbs said.
Bald eagle explosion
So differentiating between a golden eagle and a juvenile bald is essentially six for one, half a dozen for the other, right?
Nope. The odds of seeing a bald eagle are much higher because there’s more of them nowadays.
“The bald eagle population is phenomenal, it really is,” Dobbs said.
“In Louisiana we haven’t really seen anything that you’d call a population increase for golden eagle.”
Thus, “the odds are highly favoring a young bald eagle because the population has increased so much.”
And there’s one other thing. Golden eagles frequent the South mainly in October through March. Pat saw his in May. Ditto my sighting on the Pearl.
So, maybe we saw golden eagles, or maybe we saw juvenile bald eagles.
Big predator comeback
There is one factor in favor of golden eagles, in my mind.
When I started this job 42 years ago, there were virtually no bald eagles, alligators, bears or wild hogs in southwest Mississippi. Now look.
With the proliferation of wildlife habitat and the huge increase in large predators, it makes sense that golden eagles, too, will join the crowd — if not now, sooner or later.
