“When I hear that trumpet sound
Gonna get up outta the ground
’Cause there ain't no grave
Gonna hold my body down.” — “Ain’t No Grave.”
When it comes to turkey hunting, Andy Terrell of Summit is old-school.
Terrell, 58, grew up in Amite County when turkey hunting was in its prime. His mother, the late Carlene Terrell, worked for Lynch Turkey Calls when it was located in downtown Liberty, and Terrell grew up around the shop, doing custodial work and making and sanding parts.
Now he makes his own trumpet-style turkey calls under the name, you guessed it, “Old School.”
“I’ve always had a passion for turkey hunting,” Terrell said. “I hunted since 1976-77.”
He learned how to hunt from the late “Uncle Reece” Nunnery.
“I would leave from the house walking and kill a turkey. That was back in the day,” Terrell said.
In 2014 Terrell lost his left arm and three fingers on his right hand in an on-the-job accident and needed something to do. He made some scratch box turkey calls and last year decided to try trumpet calls.
The trumpet is based on the old-timey wingbone call, in which a notch is cut out of the joint of the hollow bone and the caller makes a sucking or kissing motion to sound like a hen turkey.
Makers are close-mouthed about their techniques, so to speak, so Terrell has been learning by trial and error. He got some encouragement when he made one and sent it to a veteran turkey hunter in the Northeast.
“He said, ‘You got it,’” Terrell said.
He also contacted champion turkey caller Mark Prud’homme online for advice.
“He said, ‘You build it to the sound that you like.’ That’s how I came up with my dimensions on the inside. The outside is pure aesthetics.”
Terrell named his calls “Old School” after his late brother Alan’s nickname. Alan died in September 2020 of COVID-19 at age 60.
“I’m honoring my brother, my brother’s memory,” Terrell said.
Making trumpet calls wasn’t easy, especially with one arm. Terrell had to learn how to operate a lathe and use hand-held turning tools. James Earl White gave him a tutorial on the lathe and made him a tool. Terrell also uses drills, calipers and a chucking system.
“I didn’t do any woodworking at all” before that, Terrell said.
“Naturally I can’t be as smooth as people with two hands, but sandpaper covers up your mistakes.”
He starts with a six-inch block of 11⁄2-by-11⁄2-inch wood. He bores a lengthwise hole all the way through and uses the lathe and cutting tools to create the trumpet shape, smoothing it off with sandpaper.
“I have to use a vise a lot. That’s my second hand,” Terrell said.
The harder the wood, the better the sound. He uses exotics like African blackwood, cocobolo, figured sapele and eucalyptus, as well as domestics like walnut, osage orange, persimmon and crabapple.
The exotics he orders online. The domestics tend to be local, like persimmon wood he got when Wilda Butler of Amite County had her place thinned.
Terrell finishes the wood with three to four coats of a mixture of Superglue, boiled linseed oil and turpentine, followed by finishing polish. Sometimes he chars the osage orange to bring out the grain.
The mouthpiece is made of Delryn plastic. It fits into a brass tube — actually a 6.5 Creedmore rifle cartridge, which protects the mouthpiece, keeps it stable and adds beauty. A cork serves as a lip-stop. A lanyard made from paracord is attached, and Terrell signs his name inside the end of each trumpet.
It takes him at least four hours to complete a call.
“Somebody with two hands, it would take them two to three hours,” he said.
Hunters replicate the sound of a hen turkey or another gobbler to call a gobbler within shooting range.
“I’m an infant in trumpet making, but I did call up two turkeys with it,” he said.
To use a trumpet call, the hunter must create a “chamber” over the end to create the right sound.
“I don’t have two hands, so I hold it against my body,” Terrell said.
He sucks as if through a straw to make it work. Skilled callers can replicate a turkey gobbler with it.
Trumpets have good volume and should be used softly, Terrell said.
“A turkey is not smart. They’re just extremely paranoid,” he said. “From the day they’re born till the day they die, there’s something trying to get them. With a brain the size of a pea, you know they’re not too smart.”
Terrell sells his calls via Facebook and word of mouth. The exotics go for $100, domestics $70.
He recommends looking at youtube instructional videos before attempting to use a trumpet call, which he compared to a musical instrument.
“You don’t just pick it up and play. You’ve got to practice,” he advised.
Terrell is buddies with author Jim Spencer, who has written about his southwest Mississippi turkey hunts — including Terrell and his hunting buddy Dale Causey — in “Bad Birds” and “Bad Birds 2.”
Terrell also loves the writings of Col. Tom Kelly, whose works include turkey-hunting classic “Tenth Legion.”
“I’m old-school,” Terrell said. “I don’t use a decoy. I don’t sit in a blind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.