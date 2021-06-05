In response to concerns from local fishermen, Homochitto National Forest District Ranger Shaun Williamson announced Thursday he’s extending fishing hours to 9 p.m.
The new times are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
That changes a regulation passed in 2017 saying it’s unlawful “being in the area after sundown or before sunrise, except when governed otherwise by a special permit.”
The rule applied to all recreation area visitors, not just fishermen. But fishermen said it cut into prime fishing opportunities.
“As a sportsman and fisherman myself, I agree,” Williamson said Thursday.
“Some of the best fishing is that period of time that the sun starts sinking low on the water and it tends to be cooling down in the afternoon. It tends to be the same as the sun rises. Having to leave during or even before that peak time so you can leave the parking lot by sundown can be aggravating, to say the least.”
While the regulation has been posted for years now, enforcement has been uneven over the past year and a half due to a vacancy in a law enforcement position, which was recently filled.
“This lake was created to increase fishing opportunities for not only local people but also to attract people from other areas,” Williamson said in announcing the change.
He said he doesn’t know why the earlier regulation was passed to begin with.
“I have spoken with numerous users over the past few months and it just made sense, so I asked them to have patience while I looked into what options I had, and I’m using my discretion as the District Ranger to change the hours,” Williamson said.
Preston Walters of the Thursday Evening Fishing Club was thrilled with the news.
“I would like to thank Shaun Williamson in his efforts to get the hours changed so we fishermen can use effectively,” Walters said. “It was one of the things he personally wanted to change, but with the numerous phone calls supporting the change he got it pushed through in an expedient fashion.
“This helps us fishermen that know the peak hours for fishing are generally the last hour of daylight in the afternoons and the first hour of daylight in the mornings. (Those) are peak times for fishing and enjoying the beautiful sunrises and sunsets we as outdoorsmen love to see. It’s sometimes the best thing we see on the fishing trip.”
Williamson said the hours could change during the winter to coincide with Daylight Savings Time.
