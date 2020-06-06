Southwest Bass Club fished its sixth tournament of the 2019/20 season at Bee Lake in Tchulah with 42 anglers and 21 teams.
This should have been the seventh tournament, but the club canceled last month due to all of the restrictions and lake closures with Covid-19.
The morning started out with Joe Moree going over safety issues due to Covid-19 and prayer, then blasting off of the flights with Jeff Greenlee and Chris Wallace calling out.
Bee Lake fishing conditions included air temperatures of 70-80 degrees, water temps 74-78 degrees, water clarity stained green tint on the north end, stained to muddy on the south end, and wind SSE wind 10-15 mph. Water was about 6 feet above normal pool.
Top 10 were as follows:
1. Waylon Book and Bryce White took first place with five bass weighing 14.97 pounds with a 5-pound kicker. They caught fish all day mainly looking at clean trees with a spinnerbait.
2. Taking second hole were Eric Farnum and Trevan Johnston. They weighed in five bass at 13.38 with a 2.87 kicker. They grinded out the day with plastics around grass and trees.
3. Third place went to Jake Shey and Jay Case. They had five at 12.27 with a 2.81 kicker. They dropped the spinnerbait and chatterbait and caught their keepers on a jig on shallow trees.
4. Last-place payout went to Chris Thompson and Robby Bowers. They weighed in five at 10.44 with a 2.39 kicker. They caught their bag on plastics on trees in 3 feet of water.
5. Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in five at 10.10 with a 2.39 kicker.
6. Destre and Doll Dedeaux weighed in five at 9.94.
7. John and Auston Bruce weighed in five at 9.24. Auston took big bass honors with a 5.54 hog.
8. Joseph Hart and John Gray weighed in five at 9.16 with a 2.93 kicker.
9. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 8.70 with a 2.41 kicker.
10. Jeff Greenlee and Chris Wallace weighed in five at 8.69.
The next meeting is pending. If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
