Last week’s column on wildflowers prompted responses from readers with interesting flower stories of their own.
Jerry Toler of Liberty said he ran across a plant with yellow blossoms and uncommonly large leaves.
Plant expert Gay Austin of Holmesville looked at a photo and did some research before identifying it as a polymnia uvedalia, commonly known as large flowered leaf cup, hairy leaf cup or bear’s foot.
It’s a member of the sunflower family.
Janice Hoaglund sent in photos of a gardenia jasminoides, sometimes called a cape jasmine, growing in her yard at Dixie Springs.
“It is a tropical and subtropical plant of African and Asian origin,” she said. “ It is related to the coffee plant. It is strongly scented and reminds me of summers at my grandparents’ farm in Neshoba County.”
McComb Pike County Airport board member Robert Hensarling said he observed a huge expanse of wildflowers at the airport when conducting a monthly inspection recently.
A variety of yellow and purple flowers grows on all sides of the runways and taxiways, including a vast expanse south of the runway.
Hensarling did a little research himself and learned the flowers were apparently part of a Keep Pike County Beautiful project several years ago.
In 2016 Weyerhaeuser donated $10,000 to KPCB to be used for beautification, said KPCB director Tammy Strickland. In turn, KPCB wrote a check to the airport board.
Hensarling said when seen from the air, the flowers frame the runways with color.
