Bob Hensarling of McComb first learned about turkey drives — the old-time practice of driving huge flocks of turkeys to market — when he was a child.
Hensarling grew up in Hattiesburg but spent a lot of time with his rural grandparents in Perry County.
“One of my favorite things was getting Grandma to tell me stories of when she was a little girl,” Hensarling said.
“She told me that when she was young, she went on turkey drives to Mobile or Pascagoula.”
Years later Hensarling saw a turkey drive depicted on a TV show.
A few years ago he was talking with a high school classmate who grew up outside Paulding on land her family had owned for generations.
The friend went on to say, “I understand that in the olden days, the turkey drives came right by our house.”
Hensarling mentioned the practice in his children’s book, “Grampy and the Pink Possum.”
He told his Sunday school classmates at Centenary United Methodist Church about turkey drives, only to meet with skepticism from fellow member Dr. Tom Carey of Summit.
“Tom has picked on me for about five years,” Hensarling said.
Recently Hensarling ran across a couple of articles about turkey drives on the Internet and brought them to Sunday school.
Carey not only admitted Hensarling was right, he brought the articles to the Enterprise-Journal.
“You know, there’s great happiness in being right,” Hensarling quipped.
“I didn’t believe it,” Carey said. “Would you believe it if somebody told you they drove turkeys? I didn’t.
“I had never heard about it at all and I pooh-poohed it when Bob told me about, but he got the proof on me.”
Hensarling used the experience to point out the importance of young folks learning from their grandparents while they’re still around.
n n n
One of the Internet articles was by Mark Bushnell of the VT Digger in Vermont. Here’s an excerpt:
“As impractical as turkey drives might sound, they were a common-sense solution to a major problem: how to get the surplus of farm-raised turkeys in Vermont to the mass market of Boston.
“Since this was before trains arrived, slaughtering them and shipping them on ice wasn’t an option. The turkeys had to arrive at market alive, and the only way to get them there en masse was to make them walk.
“The number of people working to herd a single flock south may have ranged from several to several dozen, depending on the number of birds. The various jobs, however, remained the same.
“Some worked as drovers, which as the name suggests meant they drove the turkeys, using a prod to urge them along. Sometimes they would sprinkle feed on the ground to coax the birds forward. The drovers occasionally would tie a bell around the neck of a dominant turkey, which made the others more likely to follow.
“Others worked at the rear, watching for strays; turkeys had a tendency to wander off and join a different flock when they passed other turkey farms.
“Workers also watched for predators, which might view the flock as an easy meal, and even for people who might claim a stray turkey as their own.
“The drovers relied on others to drive a supply wagon that carried their food and tents and also enough corn to help the birds maintain their weight during the trip.
“The whole contingent hit the road as early as possible each day and walked until about nightfall. As dark approached, one of the lead birds would flap its way into a tree, and that was it. The day was over. The other birds would immediately find their own places to roost and nod off.
“Charles Morrow Wilson wrote of the problems drovers faced in his 1964 novel ‘The Great Turkey Drive.’ Though a work of fiction, Wilson’s book is informed by oral tradition about the drives.
“He writes that drovers faced trouble when they tried to cross covered bridges. The birds often mistook the bridges’ darkness for nightfall and fell asleep partway across, choking off the bridge.
“The solution that Wilson’s drovers found was to carry hundreds of birds, one at a time, across the bridge and back into sunlight. To extend the day past dusk, drovers sometimes carried lanterns, Wilson explained, to try to trick the birds into walking a few extra minutes before deciding to rest.
“Turkeys were ill suited to the long walks, however, so farmers began tarring the birds’ feet to protect them. The awkward caravan could make about 10 or 12 miles a day across fields and along the dirt roads of the day.”
