Southwest Bass fished its third tournament of the 2019-2020 season at the alternate lake, Okhissa, with 20 teams totaling 35 anglers.
The morning began with Joe Moree going over safety, slot limits and weigh-in time.
Jimmy Roberts led us in prayer and Waylon Book and Bryce White called out flights.
Okhissa fishing conditions were cloudy all day with on-and-off showers, winds out of the SW at 8mph, water clarity stained to muddy, water temps from 58-61 degrees and air temps 60-72 degrees.
The top 10 were:
1. Bringing in the biggest sack of the day and also weighing in big bass were Destre and Doll DeDeaux. They had five bass that totaled 17.97 pounds and a big bass weighing 6.29! They caught all of theirs on plastics around 10-18 feet deep. They had a ball, catching over 30 fish!
2. Coming in at second were Joseph Hart and John Gray. They weighed in five bass at 11.20 with a kicker bass weighing 2.58. They caught theirs off secondary points using plastics.
3. Falling in close behind were Randy and Josh Simpson with five fish at 10.17 and a kicker bass of 3.19. Their pattern was digging their heels in and fishing what they know with plastics.
4. Rounding out the payouts were Jake Shelby and Jay Case with five bass at 10.02 and a kicker bass weighing 2.62. They caught their sack on spinnerbaits and chatterbaits in skinny water.
5. Derrick and Scott Toler weighed in five at 9.85.
6. Joe and Elizabeth Moree, five at 8.08.
7. Chris Toler and Brad Wooley, five at 7.54.
8. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton, five at 7.25.
9. Randy And Wyatt Howell, five at 7.05.
10. Chris Thompson and Artie Faucett, five at 6.76.
For more information contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
