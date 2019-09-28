Liberty men having fun with outdoor podcast

By Matt Williamson
Enterprise-Journal
To hear Jacob Poole tell it, good ideas and bad ideas come from guys sitting around a campfire and talking at hunting camps.
It seems the idea he and Jeremy Shaw came up with to form the new Outdoor Country Talk podcast was one of their better notions.
The two Liberty residents recently began the podcast — available on any smartphone, computer or mobile device — and have been airing it Saturdays on local radio. They use a portable digital recorder and have guests call in to most shows.
“Most of the stuff that we record, we record at my house,” Poole said at the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday.
Most of their interviews are people connected somehow to the hunting industry, including a local maker of turkey calls, a woman from Illinois who is a social media influencer for the outdoors industry, and an internet preacher from North Carolina.
"If you’ve got a good story, we like to hear it,” Poole said.
Poole, a State Farm Insurance agent, and Shaw, a safety manager for oil company Denbury Resources, said they were surprised about the reach of the podcast, which as of this week has been heard in 14 countries and 36 states in a short amount of time.
“By doing the podcast we can reach people all over the world,” Shaw said.
Their podcast is popular in the Deep South, but New Yorkers download it more than just about anywhere else, they said.
“Now why they want to listen to two rednecks, I don't know,” Poole quipped.
Poole and Shaw have been friends for a long time and their chemistry seems to be meshing well during their episodes, they said.
"We think the show works real well together,” Poole said. “We play off of each other real well together. We’ve both been told we have a face for radio.”
The podcast isn’t their first outdoors-related enterprise. In 2013, they were at their hunting camp in the Mississippi Delta when they decided to start a local Delta Water Fowl chapter. They held their first banquet in 2013.
“We wanted to fund a kids’ event and use proceeds from the banquet’s heritage fund,” Shaw said.
The first such event was held in spring 2015 and has grown.
“We hosted right at 200 kids every year. This is a completely free event,” Poole said, adding that they give away BB guns, shotguns and rifles.
“Every kid that comes here is leaving with something,” Shaw said.
