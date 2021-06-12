Leather Britches Classic: This article originally ran Aug. 26, 1990:
Look at it this way. When you’re in a canoe and a heavy-duty speedboat comes roaring past, you get the same sort of wonderful thrill that whitewater provides — right?
Walter Neil Ferguson didn’t see it that way. Tossed up and down in the bow of his 17-foot aluminum canoe as yet another speedboat passed, he crooned loudly: “Now and then, there’s a fool such as I.”
We felt like fools sure enough when we first paddled our lightweight boats into the Atchafalaya Swamp — Ferguson and Enterprise-Journal photographer Eddie McCalip in the canoe, me in a 14-foot fiberglass pirogue. But by the time we were finished, we had found a mysterious jungle where not even the smallest motorboat could penetrate.
One of America’s largest wilderness areas lies in our own backyard. The Atchafalaya, North America’s largest river basin swamp, lies within a three hours’ drive of McComb. Covering 575,000 acres, it stretches some 100 miles from Simmesport, La., to the Gulf of Mexico in a strip nearly 20 miles wide.
Armed with maps provided by Keith Carlisle of Baton Rouge, La., who fishes the swamp, Ferguson, McCalip and I left Monday afternoon, battling Baton Rouge traffic, crossing the Mississippi River and turning south on Highway 1. In Plaquemine we took Highway 75 southwest to the tiny community of Pigeon at the eastern edge of the swamp.
This was the jumping off place.
Behind us were brick houses, stores and paved roads. Before us was a wall of cypress jungle that made me think of the Congo. Under a candy-red sunset slipping into gunmetal-blue clouds, the forest steamed with mist on the far side of an intracoastal canal.
After pitching our tents, McCalip and I set out for some night paddling, leaving Ferguson to fish from the boat ramp.
Crossing the wide canal, we steered down Little Bayou Pigeon, a waterway three times the width of the Bogue Chitto River, flanked by forest now black in the gloomy dusk.
Except for a solitary night fisherman motoring past, the swamp was deserted.
Barred owls sounded their nuthouse cries. As night became complete, mosquitoes forced us to spray down with repellent.
After a couple miles of leisurely paddling, we decided to call it a night.
At the boat ramp, Ferguson had lost a lure to a fish and plugged a snake with his pistol. Despite his bottle of repellent, he assured us that mosquitoes were in the very act of lifting him into the air just before we arrived.
We turned in to a steambath night with mosquitoes singing at the tent doors.
At dawn a line of boats was already massed at the boat ramp. Ferguson, watching the array of massive vessels with motors ranging from 85 Evinrudes to 150 Suzukis, shook his head doubtfully.
“My boat’s too small for this water,” he said.
I assured him there was nothing to it, and we launched just as a towboat pushed a line of barges up the canal.
It had been a while since I paddled my pirogue, and I had forgotten the fact that it has only a couple inches of freeboard, which doesn’t allow for much wake. But we skipped quickly across the canal without incident and entered Little Bayou Pigeon.
The motorboats were right behind us. One after another they thundered past, en route to their fishing grounds in a big hurry.
Most of them slowed down when they got to us, but a few paid us no mind. Their wakes felt like ocean swells.
“Is there any little water out here?” Ferguson asked one boater who throttled down.
The man shook his head, grimly eyeing our fragile vessels.
“You’re in the wrong place for those boats,” he warned. “It’s all big water down here.”
He proceeded to elaborate, in euphemistic terms, on what dummies we were to bring canoes and pirogues into the Atchafalaya Swamp. With a final shake of his head, he roared off.
“Now and then, there’s a fool such as I,” Ferguson crooned, lighting a King Edward cigar. McCalip chuckled, while I scowled.
What were we doing out here anyway? Paddling a canoe down Little Bayou Pigeon was like riding a skateboard down Interstate 55.
And who said the Atchafalaya was a “wilderness?” This was motorboat alley.
The sun rising hotly over the cypress, we gritted our teeth and plowed ahead.
“Looka here,” Ferguson declared.
To our right, a tiny slough eked out of the woods.
“I think we found what we came for, boys,” he said.
Unable to tell whether this slough appeared on the map, we turned up it.
Within moments our view of the Atchafalaya changed. As the woods closed behind us, we left the world of motorboats and entered the forest primeval.
Like a forest guardian, a cottonmouth snake swam toward us with head raised high. Ferguson, bemoaning the fact that he had left his pistol in the truck, raised his paddle in preparation for mortal combat. For a man who had survived a copperhead bite in 1987, he seemed pretty brave.
But the snake angled away from us, disappearing under the murky water.
Cypress trees draped with Spanish moss arched over our tiny waterway. Sunlight filtered through the branches, barely touching us.
A dip of the paddle showed this slough to be scarcely 18 inches deep; it was just wide enough to allow our boats to travel single file.
Cranes, egrets and herons took flight when they detected our presence. A massive owl a good 2 1/2 feet tall flew up to a limb to watch us.
This was the Atchafalaya of our dreams.
Sloughs branched off to the right and the left. I checked my compass. We were turning west, after having gone north.
We paddled watchfully.
Another slough branched off to the right; compass-check again.
Up ahead, more turnoffs. I reached up and nonchalantly snapped a limb.
“You’re breaking that so you can find your way back — not to let your boat through — aren’t you?” Ferguson said.
I nodded. Since I had the map and compass, Ferguson did not seem very reassured. I immediately heard him and McCalip start breaking twigs.
The water fanned out into a green lake, covered with tiny floating weeds. Our canoes hissing as they glided over the half-inch thick layer, we seemed to be paddling through emerald snow.
After paddling around the shallow lake, I noticed how everything looked the same. I decided to take the ultimate step: I tore a strip off my red bandana and hung it from a limb. At least we would know how to get back to the slough we came in on.
When McCalip and Ferguson spotted some high ground, we decided to stretch our legs and have a snack. On the other side of the little rise I spotted what looked like a bayou. A check with our map revealed it apparently to be an old, abandoned oilfield canal running north and south.
What the heck? We took it, marking our entry point well.
Following the narrow canal north, we noticed that the water here, unlike most we’d seen, was clear. Ferguson, an inveterate fisherman, cast repeatedly.
He caught one stump perch. “We use those for bait in Mississippi,” he growled.
“They’re in here. They’re just not biting,” he concluded.
We turned east on a small bayou, eventually connecting with a passage which carried us back to the intracoastal canal. From there it was a short jaunt to the boat landing.
It was 2 p.m. when we got back, just before the heat became brutal. We had covered an estimated eight miles in seven hours of leisurely paddling.
The Atchafalaya has an untold number of waterways, from tiny sloughs to mile-wide lakes, enabling boaters to cruise at 45 miles per hour in motorboats or poke along at a mile an hour in canoes.
Map, compass, mosquito repellent and drinking water are recommended for travel in the Atchafalaya. Sporting goods stores in the area have maps for sale, as does the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in Baton Rouge.
