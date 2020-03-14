JACKSON — The Mississippi Wildlife Federation called the Rev. Polly Chambers “Missy” Anderson, who died March 1, a “visionary conservationist.”
Anderson, one of the first women in the country to lead a state wildlife federation and the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s first female chief executive, was a giant in the conservation sector and left an indelible mark on Mississippi’s wildlife, hunting and fishing communities and parks, according to an MWF news release.
Anderson, who had her roots in Amite County, led the federation in many conservation battles. She was at its helm for the first test case of the Endangered Species Act in 1973 that ended in the Supreme Court, with the MWF winning the case.
“Polly was a pioneering leader and conservationist who was an unrelenting champion for Mississippi’s wildlife, hunting and fishing communities, and the outdoors,” said Elizabeth Barber, member of the MWF Board of Directors, Executive Committee and past executive director.
“She truly put the ‘wild’ in the Mississippi Wildlife Federation and inspired everyone she worked with to get outside and protect our wildlife heritage for future generations. “She will be missed, but her work and vision live on in the Mississippi Wildlife Federation and everyone she touched.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.