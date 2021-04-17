In 1970, a publisher released a posthumous novel by Ernest Hemingway titled “Islands in the Stream.” I got a copy from the Book-of-the-Month Club and was instantly hooked.
The novel is divided into three sections: “Bimini,” “Cuba” and “At Sea.”
In “Bimini,” an artist named Thomas Hudson — a thinly veiled version of Hemingway, like most of his heroes — lives on the Caribbean island of that name, painting, drinking and deep-sea fishing. The climactic scene involves a hammerhead shark swimming into shallow waters where Hudson’s three young sons are spear-fishing. Hudson watches from his boat in horror, unable to get the boys’ attention.
Don’t worry, I won’t give it away.
In “Cuba” — well, I don’t remember much about that section other than a reunion with his wife (ex, current or soon-to-be ex, I’m not sure), a personal tragedy and, of course, lots of drinking.
In “At Sea,” Hudson uses his fishing boat to hunt for German submarines in Gulf waters just prior to World War II. And finds one.
Though the novel was often vain, vulgar and boorish, the descriptions were so vivid I felt like I experienced the whole thing myself.
Fiction vs. reality
After that, I began to devour everything Hemingway wrote. His style is so crisp and clear that it puts the reader right in the scene. He and his fellow writers of that period shattered the verbose writing style that had gone before them.
I figured Hemingway the person was like his heroes — strong, brave and true. As a burgeoning writer myself, I wanted to be Hemingway, just as I’m sure countless other writers did.
Then I started reading the biographies. They portrayed Hemingway as a womanizing, alcoholic, braggadocios, compulsive liar who betrayed friends and wives on his climb to stardom.
At first I didn’t believe it was possible. But it turned out to be all too true.
And then there was the fact of his suicide. At age 61, Hemingway blew his brains out with a double-barreled shotgun while his longsuffering wife slept in the other room.
This was a man who had fantastic adventures all over the world, who won every acclaim including the Nobel Prize, not to mention fame on a par with top movie stars.
And he committed suicide?
Welcome to reality, sonny boy.
Converting life to fiction
A recent three-part Ken Burns documentary, “Hemingway,” tells the whole, sorry tale. I already knew most of it but was still astonished and depressed.
Hemingway was born and raised in Michigan, where he grew up hunting and fishing — experiences he described in many of his short stories, most notably “The Last Good Country” where young Nick Adams flees to the woods to live off the land — every boy’s fantasy; at least it was mine.
Hemingway worked as a newspaper reporter, then signed on as an ambulance driver in Italy in World War I, where he was injured, hospitalized and fell in love with his nurse. That resulted in his novel “A Farewell to Arms,” one of his greatest works.
Later he married a woman named Hadley and moved to Paris, where the American literary scene was flowering. He fell in with a crowd of idle barhoppers, using his experiences in the novel “The Sun Also Rises,” where he made his friends look like scoundrels, to their dismay.
Hemingway rocketed to fame and produced book after book, marrying a stream of women, moving from one exotic locale to the next, having an endless series of adventures, including deep-sea fishing, big-game hunting and serving as war correspondent.
I loved his books, most of them anyway. But not so much the guy.
The price of success
Hemingway started drinking each day at breakfast and finished at midnight. He made up all sorts of bogus tales about his heroic deeds — totally unnecessary since he had enough real-life heroics as it was.
He cheated on his wives, even brought women home while his current wife was there. He trashed other great writers, saying their work wasn’t worth reading.
Ken Burns’ documentary tells it like it was. The only flaw was his use of some commentators who vainly tried to excuse Hemingway’s deeds just because he was a great writer — praising his tendency to “fall in love,” calling his lies “mythologizing.”
In the end, Hemingway’s brain was so rattled by alcohol and a series of head injuries from accidents that he suffered memory loss and paranoid delusions. And so he died.
Somewhere along the line in my own life, I realized I was never going to be Ernest Hemingway, and I thanked God for it.
Somewhere along the line, I decided I would rather be a good person than a great anything.
But I still love “Islands in the Stream.”
