Bruce notches second big win

Southwest Bass Club fished its fifth tournament of the 2020-21 season on April 17 at Eagle Lake. A total of 18 teams consisting of 31 anglers showed up to compete to see who could weigh in the biggest bag.
Johnny Rials, our vice president, headed things up. He went over the safety rules, lake rules, and led us in prayer. Gary Burris called out flights.
Eagle Lake fishing conditions were: air temps 56-64 degrees, cloudy, winds out of the north 5-8 mph, water temp 64-66 degrees, water stained, and water levels normal pool at 77.38 feet.
The Top 10 are:
1. Taking his second first-place finish in a row, John Bruce weighed in five bass at 17.85 pounds. JB caught his bass on plastics, chatterbaits and a spinnerbait in skinny water on cypress trees. JB made a crucial upgrade at 2:35 that got him the win.
2. Coming in with a strong second-place finish were Randy and Josh Simpson. The Simpsons weighed in five bass at 17.78 pounds with a kicker bass weighing 4.35. They had a solid limit at 7:30 with 16 but made key upgrades to seal their finish. They said they caught theirs on spinnerbaits and plastics on cypress trees.
3. Taking the third-place slot were brothers Scott and Derrick Toler, weighing in five bass at 15.73 with a kicker of 3.98. They caught around 35-40 bass just junk fishing. Their bigger bites came on spinnerbaits and plastics off rocks and trees.
4. Forth-place payout went to Brian and Wilma Ballard. They weighed in five at 15.05 with a kicker of 3.68. They caught their bag on jigs and soft plastics in 2 to 3 feet of water on rocks and trees.
5. Elizabeth Moree weighed in five at 14.98 with a kicker of 4.12.
6. Colby Fortenberry and Ryan Venable weighed in five at 14.20 with a kicker of 4.10.
7. John Grey and Joseph Hart weighed in three at 11.58 with a kicker of 4.92.
8. Justin Simpson and Rocky McDaniels weighed in four at 9.88 with a kicker of 2.79.
9. Bryce White and Connor Quin weighed in three at 9.15.
10. Michael Dunaway weighed in three at 9.08 and also weighed in big bass for the day with one at 5.36.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest will try to meet 6 p.m. May 6 at Trustmark Bank on North Broadway in McComb.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
