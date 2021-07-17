Southwest Bass Club fished its seventh derby of the 2020/21 season at Lake St. John recently, with 23 teams consisting of 39 anglers.
The morning began with trying to get launched. I don’t believe I have ever seen that launch backed up a mile down the road with two other clubs present.
Joe Moree went over a few rules, prayed, and Justin Thompson and Mike Springs called out flights.
Air temps were 71-85 degrees, water temps 84-86 degrees, winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph, water a greenish tint, skies partly cloudy most of the day, and water level about 2 feet above normal pool.
Top 10 reams were as follows:
1. With another first place finish were St. John Bruisers Johnny Rials and Shane Norton. This duo played junk fishing into their favor again by selecting all of the right baits to attract the right size fish. They weighed in five fish at 15.08 pounds and had a kicker bass weighing 4.57 that Johnny hit 30 minutes before weigh-in.
2. Keeping that clean, top 10 finish, John Bruce took second-place hole with five bass at 14.04. He had a kicker bass that weighed 3.61. He caught his fish punching grass and fishing a trick worm with a 1/8-ounce weight.
3. Speaking of streaks, Bryce White took third hole back-to-back also. He weighed in five bass at 12.84 and had a kicker at 4.0. Bryce caught his bass using a frog, spook, and slowing it down with a jig when needed.
4. Fourth place went to newcomers Tyler Beach and Adam Brister. They weighed in four bass at 12.82 and also took home big-bass honors with a 5.11 slaunch. They caught their bass flipping trees in 3-5 feet of water on a shakey-head.
5. Destre and Doll Dedeaux had five for 12.45 and a kicker of 3.29.
6. Robbie Fauver had five for 12.19 and a kicker of 3.16.
7. Gary Burris and Tommy Cook had five for 12.13 and a kicker of 3.90.
8. Josh and Randy Simpson had five at 12.13 and a kicker at 3.28.
9. Bobby and Michael Reynolds had five at 11.53 and a kicker at 3.14.
10. Elizabeth and Joe Moree had five at 10.94 and a kicker at 2.80.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest’s meetings are pending, but we will let fishermen know through Facebook on whether or not we will meet.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.