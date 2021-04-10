Assembling purple martin houses not so easy

When I read Jack Ryan’s Feb. 3 editorial, “Purple martins need our help,” I made a snap decision to buy a martin house and pole and help them out.
The editorial quoted a news release from the Purple Martin Conservation Association: “Human-provided nest boxes are the only thing keeping the species alive east of the Rocky Mountains.”
Wow! Who knew?
I tried martin houses — gourds, actually — years ago but didn’t have enough open space, so the birds never came. Martins like wide-open areas.
I still don’t have any big fields, but I do have some decent food plots that are not far from neighbors’ pastures and ponds.
So with no further ado, I went to a local store and came out with two boxes, one containing a martin house, the other a pole, both unassembled.
On my next day off, I went to my workbench — the tailgate of my pickup truck — and spread out the unassembled martin house, which was more of an apartment since it would hold a dozen feathered families.
With piles of plastic parts, this obviously wasn’t something I could snap together in five minutes. I actually had to study the directions.
Half an hour later I summoned Angelyn for help. It was a cold, windy day, and she wasn’t keen on getting frostbite, so I had to haul everything into the house.
We cleared off a table. Small parts dropped to the floor and rolled out of sight. Bigger pieces wouldn’t hold together like they were supposed to.
It took both of us using all four hands to make the thing work.
Now all I had to do was assemble the pole.
Back at my workbench, I dumped out the contents of the pole box. This time there weren’t many pieces, but the instructions bore no resemblance to the parts. Apparently company employees inserted the wrong set of instructions.
I could figure this one out on my own, though, since it consisted of just three segments. I hauled the martin house back outside and tried to place it onto the end of the pole.
Wait a minute. The pole was round, but the opening at the bottom of the house was triangular hole. Wouldn’t fit.
It was only then that I noticed the house and the pole were made by different companies.
I asked the store to order me a triangular pole and figured I’d jerry-rig something onto the round one while I was waiting.
About that time I interviewed purple martin grower John Ard, who uses gourds slung from a rope between wooden posts and has great success. He had a few extra gourds he gave me.
Back home, I duct-taped a deer-skinning triangle to a hoe handle and shoved it into the end of the round pole, attaching the gourds with wire.
I may not have much in the way of manual skills, but I’m pretty good at jerry-rigging.
Down at my food plot, it was a simple matter of digging a hole with a post-hole digger and inserting the pole one segment at a time until I had the whole thing up and ready.
Success! So far, anyway.
The triangular pole, meantime, was on back-order and didn’t arrive till late March. I put it together and slid the top end into the bottom of the martin house.
Still wouldn’t fit.
The pole went just halfway into the two-story house and stuck tight.
Well, it would have to do. One can only invest so much time, effort and money into a doggone bird house.
So it was back down to another food plot, install the pole piece by piece and raise the house.
An image of soldiers raising the flag at Iwo Jima flashed through my mind.
By now I had spent way more time and money than anticipated in my well-intentioned plan to help the martins. Which got me to thinking about that claim that human-provided nest boxes are the only thing keeping them alive.
Really? What did martins do before people came along, anyway?
I went to the Purple Martin Conservation Association website, which says martins historically used dead trees with woodpecker holes and other cavities. But as humans began providing houses for them over the centuries, the birds actually shifted their nesting habits and now rely entirely on us for shelter.
Well, if they ever show up at my place, I just hope they appreciate the trouble I went to on their behalf.
