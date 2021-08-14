Memorable trips: Taking bluegrass-gospel to Burma

Local attorney Jason Tate threw me for a loop recently when he suggested I write a column on the best trips I ever took.
“Best?” I pondered what that meant. Most pleasant? Most comfortable? Least dangerous?
Or does it mean most exciting — which at the time you’re going through with it may seem like the “worst trip I’ve ever been on,” to quote the Beach Boys’ song “Sloop John B.” I’ve been on a few of those.
My next problem was the sheer number of journeys to choose from. They started at age 12 when my dad and I caught an overnight cargo ship from Okinawa to Japan, then traveled all over the country even though we didn’t speak a word of the language.
How do you top that?
Well, I’ve spent my life trying.
As I pondered Jason’s request, memories of trips drifted through my mind like wood smoke. Too many to sort through.
But when I substituted the words “most memorable” for “best,” three destinations instantly surfaced in my mind: Burma, Mosquitia (Central America) and Papua New Guinea.
I’ll start with the most recent.
Travels with a wild man
I can’t say this for certain, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Dogwood Cross was the first group ever to play bluegrass-gospel in Burma, a notorious dictatorship also known as Myanmar.
In 2012, we accepted the invitation of Free Burma Rangers leader David Eubank to load up our instruments and fly over.
As readers of this paper know, David is a wild man, a former Army Ranger and Green Beret turned missionary who leads teams into war zones to help civilians.
The plan was for Dogwood Cross to share the gospel musically in villages and refugee camps along the Thai-Burma border.
We flew into Chiang Mai, Thailand, and accompanied the Rangers to the village of Beung Kleung on the border. From there we hiked and took four-wheel-drive trucks of supplies to another border village, Lay Ton Ku.
It was then that David proposed we cross over into Burma to meet a so-called holy man.
Border crossing
Knowing we would encounter Burma Army soldiers, we had our own coterie of former guerillas from the Karen tribe. We had to pass through the territory of another armed faction, the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army, who loaned us a dozen soldiers as well.
This was turning into an armed incursion — guns and bluegrass.
Barefoot in Burma
Our convoy consisted of a couple of four-wheel drive trucks and a three-wheeled “iron buffalo” tractor pulling a trailer containing David’s three kids and their pet monkey.
We followed a barely passable dirt road through the jungle, passing an ominous green sign that said “Myanmar” in English and Burmese. We crossed a rickety wooden bridge over a river, climbed a hill and turned right onto a gravel road, entering the thatched-hut village of Kwee La Thur.
A sign told us we had to take off our shoes to approach the holy man, who was situated with his followers under a shed guarded by a pair of Burma Army soldiers.
We parked and walked over, barefoot. The soldiers were no doubt stunned to see this invading army of foreigners toting guns and bluegrass instruments. Realizing they were outnumbered, they didn’t put up a fuss, but no doubt notified the army post a mile up the road — which meant we didn’t have long.
We gathered cross-legged under the roof facing the inscrutable holy man in his robes surrounded by disciples. We musicians broke out our instruments and played some good old Mississippi bluegrass-gospel, as well as a couple of folk tunes David’s daughters, Sahale and Suu, could dance to.
If it wasn’t the first such performance in Burma, I guarantee it was in Kwee La Thur.
David engaged in a long palaver with the holy man, explaining that true peace comes through faith in Jesus Christ.
The most bizarre moment came when one of the holy man’s disciples retorted, “If you’re serious about peace, release the monkey.” Apparently he believed in animal rights or reincarnation.
To the kids’ horror, David said, “Release the monkey.”
“But Dad!” Suu protested.
“Release the monkey. I know what I’m doing.”
She did. The monkey scampered off and ran up a tree.
I don’t know if that convinced the disciple, but it showed David was serious.
Realizing our time was short, we set out for our vehicles. As David foresaw, the monkey followed us and allowed itself to be caught.
David may be a wild man, but he’s no fool.
n n n
Next week: “The most dangerous place on the planet.”
