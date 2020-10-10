By Elizabeth Moree
For the Enterprise-Journal
Southwest Bass Club fished its last tournament of the 2019/20 season at Eagle Lake in Vicksburg recently.
The club will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trustmark Bank in McComb to vote in new officers, sign up new members and go over any rule changes. If you plan on joining, this is your chance to join, We are unsure of when and where we will meet again.
Eagle lake conditions: Air temps 64-79 degrees, water temps 77-80 degrees, winds NE at 7-12 mph, water level about 4 feet below normal pool, water clarity stained green tint.
The morning began with Joe going over the slot at Eagle, which is over 16 inches. Josh Simpson led us in prayer and Michael and Bobby Reynolds called out the flights.
Top 10 teams were as follows:
1. Derrick and Jax (alternate) Toler weighed in a whopping 21.15 pounds and also weighed in the big bass of the day at 5.86. Derrick pulled out all of the stops bringing his hammer to seal the deal for the top finish of the day. They reported that their bites came off of plastics.
2. Joe and Elizabeth Moree weighed in five bass at 17.68 pounds with a kicker bass at 4.50. They caught their bag on crankbaits and plastics.
3. Josh and Randy Simpson weighed in five bass at 16.07 with a kicker bass weighing 4.49. They caught their bag on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastics.
4. Joseph Hart and John Gray weighed in five fish at 15.79. They caught their bag on docks, flipping a jig.
5. Destre and Doll Dedeaux weighed in five bass at 15.32. They caught all of their keepers on plastics.
6. Michael Dunaway weighed in four bass at 11.19.
7. Chris Toler weighed in three fish at 9.0 .
8. Chris Thompson and Robbie Rowers weighed in 8.72.
9. Korey Allen weighed in three at 8.68.
10. Darrell Parks and Kennon Burns weighed in two at 5.94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.