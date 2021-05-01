‘Granddaddy’ a role model for the generations

1942 was a big year for Billy Clemmons. That was the year, at age 12, he joined the Jackson, Tenn., Country Club and was baptized at First Baptist Church.
Until his death at age 91 a little over a week ago, that made him the longest-surviving member at both places.
Billy’s father died in 1941 when Billy was 11, and his older brother Joe joined the Navy on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Joe sent Billy $12 for his birthday in March 1942, and Billy promptly spent $11 of it to join the country club, where his friends enjoyed swimming. A few years later he took up golf.
Billy, aka “Granddaddy,” was my father-in-law. He died April 22 playing golf on the 12th hole at the country club. He had always told Angelyn — his daughter and my wife — that’s how he wanted to go.
A welcome visit
Angelyn and I had only visited with Billy once, in November 2020, since the pandemic began. On Saturday, April 18, we drove up to see my grandson, Andrew Coy, 18, play baseball in his senior year at high school. We had missed too many games due to Covid.
We watched Andrew play two games, and he made significant plays in both. Granddaddy went, too, of course, as he almost always did for any activities involving Andrew or his sister Ella. He was their biggest fan.
One morning I went with Billy to have breakfast with his friends, a group known as Uncle Billy’s Breakfast Club. He was beloved in Jackson for his kind, easygoing manner, his sense of humor and his generosity — helping most anyone in need, typically in private. His breakfasts were full of laughter and cutting up.
Next we went to the gym. Billy usually did a few minutes of light weights and around 20 minutes on the stationary bicycle. I guess having a workout partner inspired him, as he kept working out for 45 minutes that day.
In the afternoon he settled into his easy chair to watch TV and doze, which is what you’d expect for a 91-year-old widower with heart, lung and circulatory issues.
Golfing go-getters
The next day, for the first time ever, he invited me on the golf course. Since I don’t play, I guess it had never entered either of our minds. I gladly accepted.
We met his partner, Jim Rowland, 72, at the club. I must say upfront I don’t know anything about golf. The only virtue I ever saw in it was the fresh air and exercise you get from walking the course, something Billy could no longer do at his age.
As far as I was concerned, golfing with a cart was about the laziest form of “exercise” possible.
Boy, was I in for an education!
Billy snatched a club out of the bag and started a vigorous stretching routine of his arms and upper body. Then we hopped into our carts, which Billy and Jim drove like boys in go-carts.
They’d hop out, grab a club, size things up and wham! Then they were off again.
We must have been in and out of that cart 100 times. I think walking would have been easier.
At one point Billy parked on a slope at a sideways angle, with my side leaning toward a pond.
“Billy, you’re about to throw me into this lake,” I complained.
“What’s the matter? Can’t you swim?” he retorted.
Sports Hall of fame
Midway through the course, we passed the home of Jim’s son Brandon, 40, who rode out on his golf cart to meet us. At age 6, Brandon came down with a rare blood disease and nearly died. He had to have both legs amputated below the knee.
Billy’s late wife Laura tutored Brandon at home after he got out of the hospital.
Brandon played Babe Ruth baseball, running the bases on the stumps of his legs. Later he got prostheses and excelled in sports, including tennis, basketball, soccer and golf.
He led the Jackson Generals to two National Wheelchair Basketball Association titles and was tournament MVP. This year he is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and Billy and Jim were both so proud of him they could bust.
We chatted awhile, then it was back to golf.
By about the 15th hole, Billy was getting tired. The ball was going astray. You could see him wearing out.
“Don’t you ever play just nine holes?” I asked.
“No, we always play 18,” he said, adamantly.
Sudden death
Angelyn and I drove back to Mississippi on a Wednesday night. The next morning, Angelyn got a call that her dad had just died on the golf course.
Jim Rowland said Billy had been laughing and joking like always when he appeared to stumble and fell. When Jim checked his vital signs, there were none.
An ambulance arrived, but CPR couldn’t revive him. Billy was pronounced dead at the hospital, no doubt from a massive heart attack (he had already had two quintuple bypasses many years earlier).
For the funeral, Billy stipulated a graveside service, no visitation, no muss or fuss. He got the graveside service but couldn’t prevent the muss and fuss, as cars packed the cemetery and people crowded around holding umbrellas in the drizzly weather.
Billy was buried in a wooden casket beside Laura with the simplest of headstones.
He died like he wanted and was buried like he wanted.
Meanwhile, the man known as “Granddaddy” and “Uncle Billy” left an influence that rippled throughout his community and extends to his great-grandchildren.
When I texted Andrew a photo of Billy playing golf that day at the country club, he replied, “Gotta love it!”
Yes, you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.