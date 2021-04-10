Bruce rakes in the prizes

Southwest Bass Club fished its fourth derby of the 2020-21 season with 19 teams consisting 34 anglers that took to the waters of Okhissa Lake.
Southwest was met with a cold front that brought air temps to a chilly 45 degrees that morning and up to 62 by weigh-in.
John Bruce went over lake rules and weigh-in time. Chase Roberts was excellent as always, checking live wells and getting solos backed in. Jimmy Roberts led us in prayer. John Gray and Joseph Hart called out flights.
Okhissa Lake conditions included water temp of 61-64 degrees, winds 5-10 NE, partly cloudy, water clear.
The top 10 teams were:
1. John Bruce took it all! Not only did he weigh in the biggest sack of the day with five fish totaling 16.01 pounds, he also took home the progressive 7-pound big bass pot with a 7.70-pound hawg! I’m gonna say he’s got a little change to spend at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. JB says he caught most of his bass in 8 to 10 feet of water on a trick worm.
2. Taking the second big sack of the day were Destre and Doll Dedeaux. They weighed in five bass at 10.15 pounds with a kicker bass of 2.75. Destre said they caught their bag on worms and soft jerkbaits in 2 to 12 feet of water.
3. Third-place finish went to Gary Burris and Tommy Cook. They weighed in five at 9.10 with a kicker of 2.7. Gary said they caught their weight with a Yumdinger fishing the grass in 1 to 2 feet of water.
4. Lag payout went to Richard Williams and Craig Calliham. They weighed in four at 8.94 with a kicker at 6.64. Richard said they caught theirs with plastics, jigs and Ned rigs on ledges and points in 8 to 12 feet of water.
5. Brian and alternate Shane Ballard weighed in five for 8.80.
6. Josh and Randy Simpson weighed in five for 8.48.
7. Coach Kenneth Murphy and Randy Howell weighed in five for 8.08.
8. John Gray and Joseph Hart weighed in five for 8.
9. Bryce White and Connor Quin weighed in five for 7.88.
10. Elizabeth Moree weighed in five for 7.84.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest will try to meet 6 p.m. May 6 at Trustmark National Bank on North Broadway in McComb.
If you have any questions contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
