Southwest Bass Club fished its ninth tournament of the season on July 18 at Four Rivers Lake in Jonesville, La., with 16 teams consisting of 28 anglers.
The morning began with all boaters easing out to Black River to blast off.
Joe Moree began the morning with prayer and Bruce Knippers and Coach Kenneth Murphy called out flights.
Air temps ranged from 81-95 degrees, water temp 88-94 degrees (the fish were sweating, too), winds ESE at 5mph, water muddy.
Top 10 teams were:
1. John and Auston Bruce took first place with five fish weighing in at 12.77 pounds with a clutch fish that Auston snagged at 2 p.m. They caught their bass on plastics.
2. Coming in second were Johnny Rials and Shane Norton with five bass weighing in at 10.60 pounds with a kicker bass weighing 2.8. They caught their bag on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.
3. Taking third place were Chris Thompson and alternate Artie Faucett. They weighed in five at 10.32 and the lunker for the day at 4.14. They caught their bass on spinnerbaits and plastics.
4. Finishing out the payouts were Korey and Konner Allen with fish at 9.60 and a kicker bass weighing 2.33. They caught their bass on jigs.
5. Derrick and Scott Toler weighed in five at 8.55.
6. Michael Dunaway weighed in five at 8.02.
7. Chris Toler weighed in five at 7.30.
8. Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in five at 6.89.
9. Destre DeDeaux weighed in five at 6.25.
10. Joe and Elizabeth Moree weighed in five at 5.98.
The next club meeting is still pending as of now. If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
