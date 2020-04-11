Southwest Bass Club recently fished its fifth tournament of the 2019-2020 season at Black River Lake Complex, La., with 24 teams totaling 44 anglers.
The morning began with Joe Moree going over safety and weigh-in time. Jimmy Roberts led us in prayer. Jeremy Smith and Chris Smith called out flights.
Fishing conditions were cloudy all day, winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, water stained to muddy, water temps ranges from 66-70 degrees and air temps 57-61 degrees.
Here’s the top 10:
1. Bringing in the heaviest sack of the day were John Gray and Joseph Hart. They weighed in five bass at 14.27 pounds. They also scored on big bass with a 5.04 beauty! They said they caught their bag in flooded grass with soft plastics.
2. Coming in with the next heaviest bag were newcomers Jeff Greenlee and Chris Wallace. They weighed in five bass at 12.82. Jeff said they ran a sea wall pattern using plastics.
3. Taking third place were Randy and Josh Simpson. They weighed in five bass at 12.69 with a kicker bass weighing 2.81. This father-and-son team ran a shallow wood pattern with crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastics.
4. Snagging some extra coins were John and Auston Bruce. They weighed in five bass at 12.54 with a kicker bass of 3.64. This father-and-son team ran with trees using plastics.
5. Jay and alternate Sawyer Wallace weighed in five bass at 12.02 with a kicker bass weighing 4.67.
6. Jimmy and Chase Roberts weighed in five bass at 11.71 with a 3-pound kicker.
7. Joe and Elizabeth Moree weighed in five bass at 11.47 with a 2.50 kicker.
8. Chris Toler weighed in five bass at 10.87 with a 3.88 kicker.
9. Tyler Howell and Robert Troutman weighed in five bass at 10.75 with a 2.81 kicker.
10. Chris Thompson and Robby Bowers weighed in five bass at 10.73 with a 2.90 kicker.
Congratulations to all who placed! SWBC will not meet this month to select a lake or fish a tournament due to the safety of our club members and loved ones.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
Hopefully we will meet together soon!
