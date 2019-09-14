Fowler takes first place, big bass at Bee Lake

Southwest MS Bass Club fished its 10th tournament of the season at Bee Lake in Tchula on Aug. 17.
The club has just two more tournaments to wrap up the season. In September, we fish Bruin, and in October — if everything is good — Eagle Lake.
Bee Lake fishing conditions were stained to muddy water, temps 73-99 degrees, water temp 86-93 degrees, winds SWS 5-10 mph.
Here’s a look at the top10:
1. Making his first win for the season, Eli Fowler had five bass at 13.7 pounds. He caught his bag on a 5/8-ounce pb&j jig in the morning and watermelon candy in the evening. Eli also won big bass honors with a 4.14-pound bass.
2. Coming in right behind him were Johnny Rials and Shane Norton with five fish at 13.5 and a 3.12 kicker. They caught their five early and culled throughout the day. They said they bagged their bass on plastics.
3. With less than an ounce behind them, Joe and Elizabeth Moree had five bass at 13.4 with a kicker bass weighing 3.13. They caught their bass on plastics.
4. Still keeping it close, Jake Shelby and Jay Case finished out the payouts with five bass at 12.6 with a kicker bass weighing 3.14. They caught theirs on buzzbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits.
5. John Bruce came in at a distant fifth with five fish weighing 10.7 with a kicker bass weighing 3.5. He caught all of his on a shaky head and a fairy wand.
6. Eric Farnum and Trevan Johnson weighed in five bass at 10.3.
7. Kenneth Murphy and Bruce Knippers weighed in five fish at 10.
8. Josh and Randy Simpson weighed in five fish at 8.12.
9. Chris Thompson and Artie Faucett weighed in five fish at 7.3.
10. Duane Morgan and alternate Marty Wroten had five bass at 7.2.
Southwest will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burger King on Delaware Avenue in McComb.
We will also pass out a new list to vote in officers.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.