With only one more tournament left to finish out the year, Southwest Bass Club fished its 11th tournament of the 2018-19 season on Sept. 21 at Lake Bruin in St Joseph, La.
Lake Bruin fishing conditions were stained with a green tint, with winds out of the SE at 8-10 mph, air temps 83-91 degrees and water temp 86-87 degrees.
Kenneth Murphy “Coach” led us in prayer and Johnny Rials went over a few safety reminders. Bruce Knippers called out flights.
Top 10 teams as follows:
1. Wayne Foreman brought in the biggest bag of the day with a five-fish limit weighing 15.10 pounds. He also brought in the biggest bass of the day weighing in at 5.4. Wayne says he sealed the deal with a jig!
2. Falling in close behind were pals Chris Toler and Brad Wooley with a five-fish limit weighing 14.6. They nabbed theirs on black-and-white buzzbaits armed with Barbie rods. They had a kicker bass that weighed 3.7.
3. Weighing in the third biggest bag of the day was John Bruce with a five-fish limit at 13.10 and a sweet kicker bass weighing 4.3. J.B. caught his on plastics and later keyed in on a topwater bite.
4. Rounding out the payouts were Elizabeth Moree and alternate Danny Smith with five fish at 13.8 and a kicker bass weighing 3.5. They caught their fish on jigs and plastics.
5. Scott and Derrick Toler, five fish at 13.4.
6. Randy and Josh Simpson, five at 12.15.
7. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton, five at 12.4.
8. Eli Fowler, five at 10.6.
9. Kenneth Murphy and Bruce Knippers, five at 10.3
10. Eric Farnum and Trevan Johnston, five at 10.2.
Southwest will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fox’s Pizza on Delaware Avenue in McComb to vote in new officers for the 2019-20 season, look over any new rule changes and discuss lake selections. Call 601-695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.