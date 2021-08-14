The COVID-19 delta variant has brought back vivid memories of tropical diseases in places where “endemic” is a more significant word than “pandemic.”
Pandemic means a global outbreak. Endemic means the disease is there all the time.
Pandemics cause alarm and confusion. Endemic diseases produce silent misery.
Pandemics, hopefully, blow through in a few years. Endemic diseases are there to stay, or until someone comes up with a cure or vaccine.
My first brush with tropical disease is not dramatic in the telling, though it felt that way at the time. In 1977 Angelyn, our son Andy and I drove through Mexico to Belize, and on the way I came down with dysentery, better known as Montezuma’s Revenge.
I didn’t drink the water. I just brushed my teeth with it. Bad move.
I’ll spare you the details.
Breakbone fever
About the same time I was puking my way across the Yucatan Peninsula, my dad was suffering from something called dengue fever in Papua New Guinea, where he was a missionary.
Also known as breakbone fever, dengue is a mosquito-borne ailment that hurts so bad you feel like your bones are breaking. Dad, who never lost his sense of humor, called it the “ding-dang fever.”
There’s no cure except time, and back then there was no vaccine, either.
Starving to death
In 1981, I went over to visit Dad, who had come down with another tropical horror that reduced his 6-foot, 180-pound frame to a skeleton.
Within days of my arrival for a two-month tour, Dad’s doctors told him if he didn’t return to the States immediately, he would die.
At Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans he learned he had tropical sprue, an intestinal malady that prevents your body from absorbing nutrients and essentially starves you to death. At the time there was no cure except staying away from the infecting country, which he did.
Sprue can now be treated with drugs, but there’s no vaccine. My dad’s vigor was never the same, and I wonder if the disease contributed to his death by heart failure nine years later at the age of 70.
Chills and fever
Meanwhile on my own in New Guinea, I accompanied a young missionary on a trip into the deep bush, after which I came down with fever and chills.
Back home, I wound up at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where Dr. Terry Westbrook and Dr. Larry Aycock diagnosed me with malaria.
I had taken malaria-prevention pills but was a day late on one dose. I figure my sickness was caused either by that, or we encountered a particularly virulent strain.
The missionary I was with also got extremely sick as his malaria progressed to blackwater fever, so named because of blood platelets in the urine.
We both survived, but I continued to suffer malaria attacks for 18 years.
There is no vaccine for malaria and no cure.
For people living in such countries, malaria is a fact of life. The preventive drugs, if they can get them, come with side effects that make lifelong dosage unfeasible. On top of that, there are drug-resistant forms of the disease.
The residents just sweat, shiver, feel intermittently terrible, and in all too many cases, die.
More miseries
When I returned to New Guinea in 1985, there was also an outbreak of hepatitis B and drug-resistant malaria. I remember visiting missionaries sick in bed with such ailments.
I was surrounded by incredible tropical scenery but mainly felt a sense of dread.
Anyone who has flown to a developing nation is familiar with taking shots and other meds. A typical list of recommended vaccines for tropical countries includes hepatitis A and B, Japanese encephalitis, rabies and typhoid, as well as malaria prevention pills. Oh, and a COVID shot.
It’s funny: I’ve never heard of people hesitating to take shots when they travel. I guess that’s the difference between pandemic and endemic.
