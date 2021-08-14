Hart wins with rainy-day jig

The Southwest Mississippi Bass Club fished its eighth derby of the season with 22 teams consisting of 30 anglers at Lake Washington in Glen Allan.
Southwest was greeted by Mike Jones, owner and operator of Baits and Thangs, with a hot pot of coffee and some fishing stories.
The morning began with cloudy skies that yielded downpours of rain all day, clearing out by 3 p.m.
Johnny Rials went over the minimum slot of 15 inches, the penalty for bringing in an under-sized fish, weigh-in time, then prayed. Caleb McCaffery called flights.
Lake Washington fishing conditions were scattered thunderstorms, SW winds 5-10 mph, water stained, air temp 74-82 degrees, water temp 85-88 degrees, water level 2 feet above normal pool.
Top 10 teams were as follows:
1. Taking his first win of the season, Joseph Hart weighed in four fish at 15.60 pounds with a kicker bass that also took big-bass honors at 5.75 pounds. He said he caught his bag late in the day in less than 4 feet of water on a jig.
2. Coming in second were Richard Williams and Craig Calliham with five fish at 13.24 and a kicker bass weighing 4.12. Craig said they caught their bass flipping trees and vegetation with jigs and plastics.
3. Third hole went to Brian and Wilma Ballard. They weighed in five at 11.92 with a 3.77 kicker. Brian said they just had to flip everything they saw with plastics to get a bite.
4. Final payout went to Caleb McCaffery. He weighed in four at 11.57 with a 3.64 kicker. Caleb said his bait of choice was a buzzbait and a CHO money craw, alternating with a spinnerbait.
5. Jimmy and Chase Roberts weighed in four at 11.55 and had a kicker of 4.48.
6. Destre and Doll DeDeaux weighed in five at 11.17 with a 2.60 kicker.
7. Kevin Trigleth and Shaun Roberts weighed in five at 10.97 with a 2.12 kicker.
8. Rocky McDaniel and Justin Simpson weighed in five at 10.69 with a kicker weighing 3.02.
9. Elizabeth Moree weighed in four at 9.58 with a kicker weighing 3.09.
10. Ansel Davis weighed in three at 7.35 and had a 3.41 kicker.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest’s meetings are pending, but we will let fishermen know through Facebook on whether or not we will meet.
The next tournament is Aug. 21. If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-2256.
