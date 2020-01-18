A skunk in a car trunk and a deer in a swimming pool made for some lively doings in Osyka recently.
Police Chief Brian Mullins said he noticed a skunk smell for a couple days and assumed he had run over one. But when it didn’t go away, he traced the odor down.
“Somebody put a skunk in the trunk of my patrol car,” Mullins said.
He didn’t suspect a criminal of trying to get even, however. Rather, Mullins is pretty sure it’s a fellow law enforcement officer with whom he has been known to play pranks on one another.
“Payback is coming,” Mullins declared. “I can give as good as I get.”
Around the same time, Mayor Allen Applewhite discovered a live deer in his swimming pool, Mullins said.
Applewhite heard his dogs barking and went out to find the four-legged swimmer, which was a doe.
“He worked with it and worked with it till he could get the deer in the shallow end and got it out,” Mullins said.
The deer went free but not before doing considerable damage to the lining of the pool.
“It’s just another day in the life of Osyka,” quipped Mullins, who is also a Pike County sheriff’s deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.