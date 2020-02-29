Southwest Bass Club met for the fourth time of the new season on Lake Concordia in Ferriday, La., on February 15 with 22 teams of 42 anglers showing up to compete on a frigid Saturday morning.
Fishing conditions were partly cloudy to sunny with lows in lower 30s and highs in the mid 60s, water temps from 53-58 degrees, water clarity stained on the north end and muddy on the south end, and winds out of the SSE at 8mph.
Top 10 teams as followed:
1. Weighing in the biggest sack of the day, John and Auston Bruce had five fish at 17.52 pounds! They also had big bass of the day, weighing 6.58. JB said they had to abandon their initial pattern and start hitting shallow trees with heavy jigs. Auston also created a secret-color jig that he only uses on Concordia to find the bites he needed.
2. Bringing in the next heaviest bag were Bryce White and Waylon Book. They weighed in five fish at 15.25 with a kicker bass weighing 4.51. They targeted trees 3 to 5 feet deep with spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and plastics.
3. Third-place payouts went to Randy and Josh Simpson. They weighed in five fish at 13.42 with a kicker bass weighing 3.87. Josh said they established no real pattern. Caught them shallow to 6 feet on a crankbait, chatterbait, spinnerbait and various plastics.
Final payouts went to Scott and Derrick Toler. They weighed in five bass at 11.83. Derrick said they caught their bass in shallow water with plastics.
5. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 11.09 with a kicker at 3.49.
6. John Grey and Joseph Hart weighed five at 10.05.
7. Bruce Knippers and “Coach” Kenneth Murphy weighed in five at 9.99 with a 2.41 kicker.
8. Jake Shelby and Jay Case weighed five 8.63 with a 2.63 kicker.
9. Destre and Doll DeDeaux weighed in three bass at 7.48.
10. Randy and John Pitre weighed in three at 6.97.
The club will meet again at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Burger King on Delaware Avenue in McComb to select a lake. If you would like to join, come to a meeting to be voted in.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at 601-695-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.