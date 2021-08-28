In search of an unreached New Guinea tribe

Last in a series on memorable trips:
In early 1985, a tribesman emerged from the jungle on the upper Sepik River of Papua New Guinea saying he and his people wanted to learn about Jesus Christ.
When missionary David Sitton heard about that, he was intrigued, as you might imagine. And since I was scheduled to come over there for a month-long visit, David hatched a plan to search for this unreached tribe.
At the time, David was living in Wewak, a town on the north coast of Papua New Guinea, a rugged tropical country near Australia. David and I had already been on a long and harrowing bush trek in 1981.
I’ve written about that trip extensively in the newspaper and in the book “In the Hearts of Wild Men,” so I won’t rehash it here. Suffice it to say by this time we were well versed in the perils of the New Guinea bush but still young enough to be gung ho for adventure.
The Sepik River, once home to headhunters, meanders westward for 700 miles, flanked to the south by the massive New Guinea highlands from which the tribesman had emerged.
David calculated that if we flew into the interior we could hike north into the jungle and hopefully gather information or even make contact with this unreached tribe.
Unfortunately, the interior of New Guinea is so vast, steep and densely jungled that we were searching not for a needle in a haystack but a needle in a hayfield that stretched from horizon to horizon.
Well, it would be an adventure, anyway.
Into the mountains
David, a local pastor named Leslie Minduwa and I boarded a prop plane in Wewak and soared over the flat Sepik River swamps until we saw gray-clouded mountains up ahead.
It’s said that a year of flying in New Guinea equals 10 years anywhere else, and it wasn’t hard to see why. Massive walls loomed on both sides as we sought a way into the high valley where the village of Sisimin perched. At last we spotted a grassy field on a slope, and the pilot angled in for a landing.
He dropped us off with our gear, promising to return on a given day. We met with the villagers, told them of our plan and began the aggravating process of trying to hire carriers.
We had brought a single-barrel 12-gauge shotgun, and someone managed to shoot a large bird, which we boiled in a pot and shared out all around to the meat-hungry villagers. They didn’t leave a morsel of meat or a drop of broth.
At some point in the past, missionaries converted the people of Sisimin to a denomination that bans pork, which was their main source of protein. They released their hogs, which proceeded to ransack their gardens, and lived on whatever game from the jungle they could catch, which wasn’t much.
I sat up a couple of nights beside a garden with a flashlight and shotgun hoping to bag a hog but had no luck.
Into the jungle
The next day we rounded up some carriers and set out into the jungle to the north.
Our carriers included men and women. Over there the women do the heavy lifting and carried their own supplies — sweet potatoes — in string bags slung from their foreheads, in addition to our own gear.
In the mountains of New Guinea, everything is near vertical — harsh travel for us flatlanders. Dense rainforest blocks the view, though as we trekked upward I caught a dramatic glimpse of the surrounding mountains in a spot where a storm had torn down some trees.
A typical trek is up-up-up on a barely visible trail, down-down-down to a creek, then repeat the process.
At the end of the day one of our carriers managed to shoot a cassowary, which is like an emu but more wary and aggressive when cornered. He brought the carcass back to camp along with a live chick about the size of a chicken which would be raised in the village, and a huge green egg.
The carriers dug a pit, built a fire and dropped stones in to heat, creating an oven. They wrapped the meat in large leaves tied with vines and cracked the egg over chunks of sweet potato on a leaf, wrapping it up like a souffle.
After hours of cooking, the meat was still so tough I couldn’t get it down, no matter how long I chewed, so I stuck with our own rice and tinned mackerel.
The next day we entered moss forest, an incredible realm where everything was blanketed with deep moss. The air was cool at this altitude, and the moss swallowed up all sound. We had to watch our footing as we could step on seemingly solid ground and plunge up to our thighs in moss.
But the terrain wasn’t as steep up here, so the hiking was easier.
End of the trail
We descended to a tiny collection of huts by a river, surrounded by gardens. Sweet potatoes are the staple food for New Guinea highlanders, but they’re not the kind of orange sweet potato we’re used to here, rather a bland, pale starchy substance.
We met the villagers here, who hadn’t heard anything about our mysterious tribe. They were interested in our well-stocked first-aid kit, though, and lined up to be treated.
In a place this remote, someone with a first-aid kit stands in for a doctor.
The worst case we saw was a teenaged boy with a massive, infected tropical ulcer on his shin. I heated a knife blade to sterilize it and lanced the giant boil. A stunning amount of pus ran out, which I soaked up with tissue and burned. At last I got to red blood, and then it was time to lance the “kernel.” That was the only time the boy showed pain.
I burst the source of infection, treated the gaping wound with sulfa powder and bandaged it.
I shudder to think what might have happened to the lad if God hadn’t sent us there.
David and I didn’t have time to penetrate further into the bush, so the next day we headed back out to await our plane at Sisimin.
There was no drama on this trip, no life-and-death experience — just a foray into some of the wildest terrain on the planet, and that was enough.
Plus, maybe we saved a life in the bargain.
