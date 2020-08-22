Southwest Mississippi Bass Club fished its 10th derby of the season at Deer Park in Vidalia, La., on Aug. 15. With only one tournament left and points tight, it can be anyone’s chance to make it or get bumped out of the top 10.
Air temps were 83 to 94 degrees, water temps 85-91 degrees, water level 32 feet and falling, water clarity stained, and winds 5-10 mph out of the southwest.
The morning began with Joe Moree going over a few basic rules, Bruce Knippers led us in prayer and called out flights. Official blast-off time was 6:10 a.m. and weigh-in was at 3 p.m.
Twenty-five teams consisting of 45 anglers took to Deer Park to see who could bring in the heaviest sack.
Top 10 were as follows:
1. Joe and Elizabeth Moree took heaviest sack of the day with five bass weighing in at 16.11 pounds with a kicker bass of 4.17. They targeted trees in 10 feet of water and caught theirs on plastics.
2. Taking second hole were Jake Shelby and Jay Case. They weighed in five at 14.55 with a kicker bass of 3.14. They caught their bag on deeper trees with jigs.
3. Coming in third place were John and Auston Bruce. They weighed in five at 13.69 with a kicker bass of 4.08. They caught their bag on deep-diving spinnerbaits in 2 to 5 feet of water on lay-down points.
4. Securing fourth place with five bass at 12.71 and a kicker bass of 3.38 were Chris and Slade Toler.
5. Johnny Rials and Shane Norton weighed in five at 10.80 with a kicker bass at 3.53.
6. Bryce White weighed in five at 9.08 with a kicker bass weighing 2.55.
7. Josh and Randy Simpson weighed in three at 8.96 with big bass winner weighing 4.33.
8. Destre Dedeaux and Justin Foster weighed in five bass at 8.87.
9. Michael Dunaway weighed in five at 8.60 with a kicker bass weighing 3.22.
10. Gary Burris and Tommy Cook weighed in five bass at 8.47 with a kicker at 3.96.
Meetings are still pending until the new year.
If you have any questions find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-0246.
