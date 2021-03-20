Mississippi is the home of country, blues and rock-n-roll. But where does it figure on the bluegrass scene, if at all?
I’ve been pondering this since reading a finely tuned book by a British violinist who came to America to learn bluegrass fiddle.
A journalist by trade, Emma John was trained as a classical violinist but fell in love with bluegrass. So she set out for the home of the genre: the Appalachians, starting in Boone, N.C., (pop. 20,000) and expanding outward.
She tells her story in “Wayfaring Stranger: A Musical Journey in the American South.”
Emma (it doesn’t sound right to call her “John”) spent about a year exploring the various sub-genres of bluegrass — and there are many — and meeting top musicians, some famous, others known only in their communities. She also provides the history of bluegrass with brief bios of its founders.
It’s clear that the true home of bluegrass is Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia, but it has expanded to New York, Seattle and beyond, morphing into nearly unrecognizable styles.
There’s nary a mention of Mississippi, however.
Emma might as well have arrived from another planet, everything was so foreign to her: the food, the politics, the hospitality, the humility and accessibility of even the most famous stars.
A self-professed liberal, Emma finds herself in deep red country. A churchgoer, she isn’t prepared for rural American Christianity. And though a trained musician, she was terrified at the prospect of jamming.
All along the way, she remains humble and non-critical. She doesn’t always understand her subjects, but she finds herself loving them, politics or not.
She also has a great sense of humor and keeps the reader laughing.
Emma discovered that her classical training was a distinct disadvantage in learning fiddle. She was schooled to be a perfectionist, following sheet music note for note, and approached music as a mathematical problem. In bluegrass, on the other hand, she was expected to improvise and infuse passion into her playing, something she had never done.
Here’s how she describes one of her early performances with a bluegrass group:
“I headed, instinctively, for the back. But the microphones were set out in a straight row, like stakes you tie human sacrifices to, and my hopes of anonymity were shattered by the MC.
“ ‘Folks, I have an exciting announcement,’ he told the large crowd, who were, thanks to the family nature of the event, disappointingly sober. ‘It’s rare enough we see a fiddle player here, and this one’s come all the way from the land that gave us the Beatles, so we know we’re in for something special, Let’s give her a big hand!’ ”
When it came her turn to play, however, “I made it halfway through before my mind went blank and my fingers, fresh out of messages from my brain, sputtered to a stop,” she admits.
As the months go on, though, she eventually learns to hold her own and even wins a fiddling contest.
One thing she never does get is the proper use of the word “y’all.” Like many non-Southerners, she doesn’t realize it’s always used in the plural and never in the singular. You would never say, “Emma, y’all sure wrote a good book” (unless she had a coauthor).
Another nut she never cracked was the Baptist church. She attended just one service, and it was presided over by an irate preacher whose main theme was condemnation. She decided that was enough Baptist church for her.
As a bluegrass-gospel musician, I have been to countless Baptist churches and have rarely encountered that kind of spirit.
Anyway, while Emma spent most of her time in Appalachia, she made forays to hear techno-bluegrass in New York and hippie bluegrass in Colorado. She listened to traditional bluegrass, progressive bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and old-time music, among other sub-genres.
I would have loved to hear her take on Mississippi’s version of bluegrass, which is a world unto itself.
Mississippi is home of the “father of country music,” Jimmie Rodgers of Meridian.
Of rock-n-roll pioneers Elvis Presley of Tupelo and Bo Diddley of McComb.
Of Delta blues, including Robert Johnson, Charley Patton, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and countless others.
It has a close link to jazz, one of whose founders, W.C. Handy, developed his musical style in Mississippi.
Plus, it’s right next door to Louisiana Cajun, which has its own distinctive fiddling style.
The Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame has categories for blues, country and rock-n-roll, but nothing for bluegrass.
Our state does boast some bluegrass standouts — Carl Perkins, Merle “Red” Taylor, Marty Stuart, our own Larry Wallace of McCall Creek — as well as a number of traditional bluegrass groups.
Otherwise, its bluegrass scene, at least as I have experienced it, is heavily influenced by country, blues, Cajun and a bit of rock-n-roll.
We play all the right instruments — fiddle, guitar, banjo, dobro, mandolin, stand-up bass — but with a much looser definition of bluegrass and a wide-ranging repertoire.
When I started jamming with local musicians in the late 1970s, our songs included the likes of “Uncle Pen” (bluegrass), “Jolie Blonde” (Cajun), “Wabash Cannonball” (country), “Milk Cow Blues” (country blues) and “Take Me Back to Tulsa” (Texas swing).
The groups I play with now might launch into “Rank Stranger” (traditional bluegrass), “Life’s Mountain Railway” (bluegrass gospel), “Ragtime Annie” (old-time), “Crazy Arms” (country) or “Mississippi Kid” (blues-rock).
Would you call that bluegrass? I’m not sure. But it sure sounds fine, y’all.
