Old friends reunite in tourist-packed Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — When you fly west from Charlotte, N.C., to Knoxville, Tenn., you get a fantastic view of the Great Smoky Mountains — over half a million acres and hundreds of peaks.
When you drive from Sevierville south toward the Smokies, you get quite a different view — thousands of vehicles and hundreds of tourist shops.
Angelyn and I got both last weekend when we flew to Sevierville to see my old buddy, Cliff Ott.
Cliff, 59, ran a karate school in McComb back in the 1980s. He not only taught my son Andy and me, we became good friends.
Cliff eventually settled in Sevierville, where he now runs Sevier Martial Arts as a seventh degree black belt in Tang Soo Do, among many other martial art degrees.
Cliff and I had lost touch until his uncle, Fleet Ott of Osyka, messaged me on Facebook last year that Cliff had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and suggested I give him a call.
I did just that, and it was like no time had passed at all. Friends are like that.
I decided it was high time to pay him a visit, so Angelyn and I caught a plane in Baton Rouge. We flew to Charlotte, then Knoxville, where we rented a car and headed south and east to Sevierville.
Smoky Mountain memories
I had passed this way before, but it was a lifetime ago.
My first visit to the Smokies was the late 1950s when I was about 3 years old on a family road trip.
When I was 16, my older brother Robert and his friend Dan Banks took me on my first backpacking trip to the Smokies in December.
In college one summer I backpacked alone for a few days on the Appalachian Trail.
A year or two later, Angelyn and I backpacked in the Smokies over spring break — with snow three feet deep and trails sheathed in ice. Another hiker froze to death that same week.
Until last weekend, it had been well over 40 years since I’d set foot in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg
In Sevierville, we visited Cliff, his wife Fayla and their sons Seth, 18, and Luke, 12, at their beautiful mountainside home.
Fayla is a Christian novelist. You can see her books at faylaott.com.
Angelyn picked up one of her them, “Afflicted,” prior to the trip. The book is about the Salem witch trials, and Fayla had gone there to research the topic. Angelyn finished the book on our flight home and gave it an emphatic thumbs up.
Seth is a third-degree black belt who has enlisted in the Air Force and leaves home next month. Luke is likewise a karate student.
After visiting with them, Angelyn and I set out on our own to sample the Smokies. Our plan was to drive through the town of Pigeon Forge, loop through Gatlinburg for lunch and around to the Sugarlands Visitor Center inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Our plan did not include inching along in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours, but that’s what happened.
The town of Pigeon Forge contains miles of tourist attractions: Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show and Adventure Park, Alcatraz East, Castle of Chaos, Pink Jeep Tours, Jurassic Jungle Boat Ride, Island Adventure Mirror Maze, a replica of the Titanic — and, of course, Dollywood.
Traffic dwindled a tad as we exited Pigeon Forge and entered the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but it backed up again as we approached Gatlinburg.
Gatlinburg used to be a scenic mountain village with bungalows perched on cliffsides. It has since expanded with countless shops and eateries.
We would have liked to eat lunch and maybe shop a bit, but the only apparent parking was in for-pay lots starting at $20, and all the ones we saw were full. Our entire time in Gatlinburg consisted of staring at the back ends of the vehicles in front of us.
We finally escaped and made it to the visitor center — which was so packed that a line of people stood waiting for the opportunity just to get inside. We settled for a Dr. Pepper ($1.50) from a vending machine and left.
Back in Pigeon Forge, we finally found refuge at The Old Mill Pottery House Cafe, where we sat under an awning and had a late lunch.
Knowing where to go
Leave it to Cliff to save the day. The next day, he took Angelyn and me, along with friends Jim and Shar Saffold, to a less-trafficked area called Wears Valley.
Jim, 72, of Naples, Fla., is white-haired and grandfatherly. You would never suspect he’s a 10th-degree black belt and grandmaster of the American Kwan Tang Soo Do Federation. He had come to oversee a karate belt test the night before at Cliff’s school. Now we were all just chilling.
From Wears Valley, Cliff drove us into the park to Metcalf Bottoms, a shady picnic area stretched along a mountain stream. Even this secluded location was crowded with parked vehicles and people.
But we found a vacant picnic table and settled in for a leisurely visit amid deep shade, cool breezes and the sounds of happy voices. We snacked on fresh fruit and drank bottled water as we talked.
Cliff brought out his new mandolin and played a bit, then handed it to me for some old-timey tunes. They fit just right in this mountain setting.
Despite his diagnosis and the devastating effects of his chemo treatment, Cliff was upbeat and cheerful, pushing through the side effects like he’d smashed through countless boards and concrete blocks over the years in karate demonstrations.
“As a Christian layman and public speaker, I am available for speaking engagements,” he told me. “I believe this is where I feel God is leading me. I’m actually focused on my personal testimony, my stay if you will, to be an encouragement to others.”
As for the Smokies, we had not found the remote wilderness of my memories, but we still got a glimpse of how sweet the mountains can be — especially if you’re there with dear friends.
