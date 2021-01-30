Southwest Bass Club fished its third derby of the season on Black River Lake in Monterey, La., Jan. 16. We had 42 anglers in 25 teams show up to battle it out.
Johnny Rials, our vice president, went over weigh-in time and safety rules. Jimmy Roberts led us in prayer and Chris Thompson called out flights.
Lake conditions were bluebird skies, air temps 37-52 degrees, water temp 49-52 degrees, winds 10-15 mph WSW, water muddy, water level 36.98.
Top 10 teams
1. Taking home their very first first-place finish was husband-and-wife team Brian and Wilma Ballard. They weighed in five bass at 13.13 pounds with a kicker bass weighing 3.24. Wilma reported that they snagged their bag fishing a trap, two different crankbaits to cover 3 to 7-foot depths, and jigs.
2. Coming in second was John Bruce with five fish weighing 11.42 and big bass of the day at 3.64. J.B. caught his bag flipping trees and lay-downs.
3. Third place finish went to Destre Dedeaux weighing in four fish at 8.62 that included a kicker bass at 2.79. Destre said he caught his bass fishing a jig in 3 to 4 feet of water.
4. Fourth-place payout went to the Toler brothers, Scott and Derrick, who weighed in five bass at 8.62 with a kicker bass weighing 2.43. Derrick said they caught all of theirs on plastics and no pattern, just random.
5. Randy and Josh Simpson weighed in three bass at 6.17.
6. Michael and Coby Dunaway weighed in five bass at 4.80.
7. Chris Thompson weighed in two bass at 4.47.
8. Tyler Howell and Robert Troutman weighed in three bass at 4.28.
9. Bryce White and Connor Quin weighed in four bass at 4.16.
10. Rocky McDaniels and Justin Simpson weighed in three bass at 4.10.
Congratulations to all who placed. Southwest’s meetings are pending, but we will let fishermen know through Facebook on whether or not we will meet. If you have any questions, find us on Facebook @southwest bass club or contact Joe Moree at (601) 695-2256.
