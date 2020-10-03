A McComb man got a surprise Thursday when he spotted a bald eagle on Martin Road near the Tangipahoa River bridge by Park Drive.
Emanuel Hackett Jr. saw the majestic, brown-bodied, white-headed bird beside the road.
“When he flew off I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that was an eagle,’ ” Hackett said.
The spot wasn’t far from Percy Quin State Park, where eagles and their nests have been seen in the past.
Bald eagles feed on fish and carrion and prefer to be near bodies of water. Sightings in southwest Mississippi have become increasingly common in recent years.
