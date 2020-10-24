Following last week’s emotional win over Lawrence County, the North Pike Jaguars ran their record to 2-0 since their quarantine by getting a 36-18 victory over Raymond on the road.
Despite getting the win over a fellow District 6-4A foe, North Pike head coach Matt Mock said that his team could have performed better.
“I wish that we would have played a little bit better, but we walked out of there with the ‘W’,” Mock said. “(Raymond’s) No. 3 (Trent Singleton) was dangerous and we just didn’t tackle him very well and they made some runs and they played with momentum and it was their homecoming so they definitely played better than they have played in the past.”
After a successful defensive stand for the Jaguars (5-3, 3-1), the offense took over and it did not take long afterward for North Pike to light up its side of the scoreboard.
At the 9:20 mark in the first quarter, Jacoby Matthews got the handoff on a speed sweep, found some room and scored from 25 yards out. Jace Brown added the point after try putting the Jaguars ahead 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Fred Lewis stepped up from his linebacker spot, snagging an interception giving North Pike excellent field position at the 25 of Raymond. Field position was key for North Pike all night and in addition to giving praise to Lewis for his takeaway helping to set that up, Mock also gave plenty of praise for his special teams doing the same.
“I don’t give enough love for our kickoff team, we pinned them inside the 20 multiple times and inside the 30 multiple times and that just carried over since Amite County,” Mock said. “We definitely played well in the kickoff coverage, for sure.”
The Jaguars kicked off the second quarter with a bang as Matthews recorded his second score of the night, this time hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cardell McDowell making the score 14-0 in favor of the visitors.
A short time later the lead grew to 21-0 after McDowell tossed a 15-yard touchdown screen pass to Zamarea Fountain.
Just before the half, the Rangers (3-5, 0-3) got on the board following a short run.
For most of the third period, both teams were involved in a back-and-forth tussle. Raymond inched closer with another score pulling within nine at 21-12. But late in the quarter the Jaguars answered back as Brown connected on a 24-yard field goal giving North Pike a 12-point advantage.
Things got a bit worrisome for the Jaguars in the fourth as the Rangers broke off a long touchdown run to pull within six at 24-18. However, the North Pike defense buckled down preventing any further Raymond points. Later in the quarter the Jaguars added two more scores with a 34-yard touchdown run by Damuriyon Montgomery and a 30-yard scamper by Jermarius Lewis.
McDowell had a big game with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-17 passing. He also added two rushes for 14 yards. Montgomery had 70 yards and a score on 10 rushes.
Lewis recorded 76 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, three catches for 17 yards and one completed pass. Matthews put up 50 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with 19 rushing yards and another score. Fountain also had a receiving touchdown and five catches for 55 yards.
