SMCC men open season with first win at Co-Lin since 2013

WESSON — Winning in Wesson is something that has been a bit of an issue for the Southwest Mississippi Community College men’s basketball team in recent years. That is, however, until Monday, when the Bears not only picked up their first road win over rival Co-Lin since 2013, but did so in dramatic fashion.
With just 4.1 seconds left on the clock and the score tied, SMCC’s Tada Stricklen nailed a 3-pointer which turned out to be the eventual game winner giving the Bears a 74-71 win to open the 2020-21 campaign.
“I knew I had to step up being a leader for my team,” said Stricklen, a native of Corinth. “With a couple of seconds left I had to take the shot and beat them and show my guys that I am not just a talker, that I can do it.”
Stricklen finished with 18 points in the win while fellow newcomer Michael Barber had a stellar game with 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks including one at the buzzer when the Wolves tried a desperation 3-pointer to try and pull even again.
Much of Barber’s success came in the paint getting tough points. He credits his teammates with helping prepare him for his aggressive style of play.
“It just comes from battling with my teammates in practice, we have some really good players on this team,” he said. “We have to bring it every day and it just transferred to the game.”
Monday’s game started out as a tug of war through the first few minutes. But shortly afterward, the Bears (1-0, 1-0 MACCC South) fell behind 19-9 thanks to pristine shooting from the Wolves’ JD Allen.
The deficit only rallied SMCC, who fired off an 18-3 run, which was made up of scoring from six different Bears. Following the rally, the Bears took a 27-22 lead.
While the Wolves (1-1, 0-1) got back in the game and took a slight lead, the Bears answered to regain the upper hand.
SMCC got a big contribution from Barber’s free throw shooting in the first half as the redshirt sophomore from Jackson went 6-of-6 from the line.
However Co-Lin got the last laugh in the back-and-forth battle taking a 38-37 lead at the half.
It was much of the same during the first few minutes of play in the second half. Both teams continued to battle, trying to create some distance.
Leading by one, the Bears rallied with a 5-0 run which was capped-off with a 3-pointer from Walker Moreland making the score 50-44.
But the Wolves eventually climbed back in the contest and tied the game at 53 following an emphatic put-back dunk from Jordan Johnson which drew plenty of cheers from the limited number of fans in attendance due to COVID restrictions.
Not long afterward a 3-pointer from Dee Merriweather gave Co-Lin its biggest lead of the second half at four points but it was quickly erased by eight-straight points from SMCC. The hosts battled back and tied the game in the closing stages of the game before Stricklen’s make and Barber’s block.
After the game, SMCC head coach Bryan Bender talked about his team’s fight that it showed in the closing moments of the game and the hurdles that it had to endure.
“We made some big plays down the stretch, we made some stops down the stretch,” he said. “From the beginning, we were in COVID protocol, we only had three days of practice. It shows some resilience with our group handling adversity and being able to compete on the floor, playing together, finding ways to win and Tada hitting that huge shot to seal the game.”
